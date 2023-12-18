Costing Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
Key Responsibilities
Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities that require a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to implement activities effectively.
Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial activities (e.g. daily/monthly stock reconciliation, material price variance and landed cost variance analysis, costing worksheet preparation, cost revaluation, balance sheet reconciliation, etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.
Prepare monthly assumption file for monthly revaluation changes and perform cost ledger/cost simulation/cost freeze in the relevant system.
Prepares group transfer pricing with relevant analysis to explain the fluctuation of prices.
Supervise open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.
Review reports generated by the fellow members to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner.
Resolve or further raise any complex issues faced by junior analysts / interns and coordinate and supervise their tasks as vital.
Liaise with senior team members internally and externally as and when vital.
Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.
May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and advising work, and providing feedback and mentor to team members.
Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in manufacturing accounting with relevant knowledge in standard costing and inventory management.
Preferred Criteria
Minimum of 4 years of experience in leading, developing and mentor teams.
Must be able to speak Japanese or Korean
Shared service centre experience.
Oil and gas proven experience.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.