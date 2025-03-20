Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Costing Analyst.

The Costing Analyst may lead a small team of professional and non-professional staff and, delivers finance cost accounting and inventory services to the entities assigned while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

In this role You will:

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities that require a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to complete activities effectively.

Coordinate the timely and accurate recording of financial activities (e.g. daily/monthly stock reconciliation, material price variance and landed cost variance analysis, costing worksheet preparation, cost revaluation, balance sheet reconciliation, etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Prepare monthly assumption file for monthly revaluation changes and perform cost ledger/cost simulation/cost freeze in the relevant system.

Prepares group transfer pricing with relevant analysis to explain the fluctuation of prices.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the Costing Executives to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner.

Resolve or further raise any complex issues faced by Costing Account Executives and coordinate and monitor their tasks as necessary.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in manufacturing accounting with relevant knowledge in standard costing and inventory management.

Shared service centre experience.

Oil and gas industry experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost Management, Financial Accounting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.