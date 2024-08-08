Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. We work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The Costing Team Lead will be responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services related to inventory management and product costing. The role will ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in line with bp's systems and requirements.

Key accountabilities

Lead costing management and accounting activities

Calculate, validate and populate product costs in system in coordination with the team

Validate, analyze and update the Product Purchase Variances

Captures data and prepare statutory reports for inventory management

Supervises inventory transactions, report and reconciles inventory accounts in general ledger; review and ensure statutory reports are prepared efficiently

Carry out timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the reporting manual and any other relevant standards in a timely and accurate manner

Contributes to the creation of internal control measures for inventory accounting, identification and resolution of root cause errors

Carry out balance sheet integrity and Cardex analysis for businesses

Contribute to continuous improvement in accounting operational processes, process simplification and compliance using key metrics and recommending remediation action when needed

Leads a team of costing analyst

Job requirements:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or related fields.

Experience and required skills:

6 to 10 years of finance experience. 4 of which must be in product costing and inventory management, preferable in large/multinational companies

Experience leading a team. Would be phenomenal if it were in Global Business Services /Share Service Center environment.

Advanced Excel skills

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills

Positive relationship management, influence, communication and interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders

Great teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels

Language requirements:

English proficiency with reading, writing and conversational ability

Portuguese basic to intermediate level with reading, writing and conversational ability, is a plus

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.