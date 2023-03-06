This is a broad ranging role requiring the incumbent to provide comprehensive legal advice to several clients across a diverse Customers & Products business. The purpose of the Legal Function is to deliver legal work which supports BP’s ability to meet the world’s energy needs.



The role holder will report to the Managing Counsel, South Africa and will be responsible for providing legal support to BP’s Mobility & Convenience business, as well as the midstream, lubricants and marine businesses, both locally and internationally.



Key Accountabilities:

With a great level of independence, provide proactive and commercially focussed legal advice and support that assists in the delivery of the business’ strategic plans and when necessary escalate matters to Managing Counsel

Provide an effective compliance environment to manage and reduce legal risk in the business and its operations

Provide local legal support to the international Customers & Products businesses in Southern Africa

Provide simplified business-focused legal solutions to potentially complex or fast-moving problems

Liaising regularly with the business colleagues on needs of the business and service delivery to it from the Legal team

Define ways of working between Legal and business ways of working and engage the business on implementation

Meet agreed deadlines or, where that is not possible, find the appropriate solution timeously

Supporting the Managing Counsel, South Africa and representing the Legal Function on specific matters

Support the Managing Counsel, South Africa in and if required lead the management and oversight of external law firms, ensuring that the use of external firms is recorded, tracked against estimate and performance of the external firms is monitored against a clear brief or instruction

Proactively creates connections across the business/function in order to leverage and collaborate with other lawyers within the BP group as well as with the other Customers & Products lawyers and specialist teams globally as appropriate

Support the Managing Counsel, South Arica in driving simplification in all substantive legal areas and the day to day process and creating and maintaining the use of standardised sol utions