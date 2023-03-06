This is a broad ranging role requiring the incumbent to provide comprehensive legal advice to several clients across a diverse Customers & Products business. The purpose of the Legal Function is to deliver legal work which supports BP’s ability to meet the world’s energy needs.
The role holder will report to the Managing Counsel, South Africa and will be responsible for providing legal support to BP’s Mobility & Convenience business, as well as the midstream, lubricants and marine businesses, both locally and internationally.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade G Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.