Counsel

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Legal Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145770BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

This is a broad ranging role requiring the incumbent to provide comprehensive legal advice to several clients across a diverse Customers & Products business. The purpose of the Legal Function is to deliver legal work which supports BP’s ability to meet the world’s energy needs.

The role holder will report to the Managing Counsel, South Africa and will be responsible for providing legal support to BP’s Mobility & Convenience business, as well as the midstream, lubricants and marine businesses, both locally and internationally.

Key Accountabilities:

  • With a great level of independence, provide proactive and commercially focussed legal advice and support that assists in the delivery of the business’ strategic plans and when necessary escalate matters to Managing Counsel
  • Provide an effective compliance environment to manage and reduce legal risk in the business and its operations
  • Provide local legal support to the international Customers & Products businesses in Southern Africa
  • Provide simplified business-focused legal solutions to potentially complex or fast-moving problems
  • Liaising regularly with the business colleagues on needs of the business and service delivery to it from the Legal team
  • Define ways of working between Legal and business ways of working and engage the business on implementation
  • Meet agreed deadlines or, where that is not possible, find the appropriate solution timeously
  • Supporting the Managing Counsel, South Africa and representing the Legal Function on specific matters
  • Support the Managing Counsel, South Africa in and if required lead the management and oversight of external law firms, ensuring that the use of external firms is recorded, tracked against estimate and performance of the external firms is monitored against a clear brief or instruction
  • Proactively creates connections across the business/function in order to leverage and collaborate with other lawyers within the BP group as well as with the other Customers & Products lawyers and specialist teams globally as appropriate
  • Support the Managing Counsel, South Arica in driving simplification in all substantive legal areas and the day to day process and creating and maintaining the use of standardised solutions
  • Act consistently in line with BP standards including Code of Conduct

Education and Experience Requirements:
Education
  • Qualified South African admitted lawyer with extensive legal experience

Experience
  • Have at least 10 years’ Post Qualification Experience, including time with a reputable South African law firm
  • Have knowledge of key industry legislation, such as competition, environmental and health & safety laws, as well as South African property law and Deeds Office procedures
  • Have some litigation experience in both the Magistrates and High Courts
  • Demonstrable experience in negotiating, drafting and advising on a broad range of commercial contracts
  • The ability to self-motivate in order to deliver to deadline and manage multiple conflicting demands across a diverse business portfolio
  • Excellent presentation skills, able to engage and influence a non-legal audience
  • Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
  • Able to prioritise work and comfortable handling large workloads under time pressure
  • Proven track record in effectively collaborating, engaging and communicating with the business and functions to advice on legal issues
  • Excellence in networking and working in teams

Grade G Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.

