Job summary

Counsel will be based in Muscat and will be a member of bp’s Middle East & North Africa (MENA) legal team. This is an international team with presence in Sunbury UK, Abu Dhabi and Egypt and it advises and supports multiple material, operated, non-operated, and developing hydrocarbon, lower carbon and renewable businesses and opportunities across the MENA region – in Oman, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya and Egypt.

Counsel will report to the Manager for MENA Legal and will focus primarily on supporting bp’s material businesses and growth aspirations in Oman, the UAE and Kuwait – although work in other jurisdictions in region is also likely.

In Oman: bp is operator of block 61, which is the largest tight gas development in the Middle East and supplies circa 35% of Oman’s gas. In addition, bp is pursuing other upstream growth opportunities as well as opportunities for gas growth and the development of renewables.

In the UAE: bp has been a strategic investor and partner since the 1930s, and today bp’s businesses span very material non-operated positions in the ADNOC Onshore Oil Concession and in ADNOC LNG, both of which are undergoing material change in connection with the UAE’s ‘Next Gear’ aspirations to responsibly increase production from the UAE. In Addition, the role will entail providing regional support to the development of various gas growth, renewables and low carbon projects in the UAE led by specialist central teams in bp.

In Iraq: bp is a shareholder in the Basra Energy Company, which is the lead contractor and services provider to the state of Iraq in connection with the giant Rumaila oilfield.

In Kuwait: bp has a services arrangement with the Kuwait Oil Company for the Greater Burgan Oil field, which is the largest sandstone reservoir in the world, and bp is pursuing business development opportunities.

In Egypt and Libya: bp’s businesses are similarly significant in terms of strategic value to bp and to the host nations, as well as in terms of underpinning bp’s base ‘resilient hydrocarbons’ strategy and contributing to growth in renewables and lower carbon alternatives.

This is a unique opportunity to support bp’s existing resilient hydrocarbons businesses in this dynamic region and to play a key role in bp’s new growth agenda, as well as to play a part in bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050.

Join our team and advance your career as:

Counsel (MENA Legal)

(Omani National only)

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Providing strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to senior leaders and other senior management on significant operational matters, transactions, projects and key legal developments and issues affecting bp’s businesses (primarily in Oman, but also in the Middle East and North Africa).

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing, and interpreting various forms of complex commercial transactions and documents, including production sharing agreements, shareholder agreements, business development agreements, investment documentation, purchase and sale agreements, and joint venture agreements, particularly in the hydrocarbon but also in the renewables and low carbon sectors.

Identifying and assessing legal risks and mitigations, and advising on procurement, labour, environmental, and other general Omani legal and regulatory matters

Working closely with other regional lawyers in the MENA team and with specialist counsel in bp’s central teams maintaining oversight across the MENA portfolio, and with relevant specialists within other functions to ensure appropriate mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting bp’s businesses, including in relation to the ongoing management of bp’s relationships and interests in joint ventures.

Advising on compliance matters, liaising with relevant specialists within BP Legal: the key compliance areas being: Anti Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Trust, International Trade Regulations, Sanctions, Data Privacy, and IP; and identify and provide client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

The successful candidate shall be capable of navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and applying a collaborative style and approach. The candidate will be able to apply good business rigor and judgment, strive for optimal solutions and will have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice.

Assisting managing counsel with respect to providing recommendations on legal strategy for management of key issues and playing an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice.

Managing relationships with law firms across areas of responsibility, and effectively managing external legal costs.

The role requires flexibility to support a changing workload to support the evolving priorities across bp’s businesses.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

Bachelor’s degree in legal and a minimum of 10 years’ experience in a respected law firm or reputed in-house legal environment.

Fluent in English and Arabic.

A proven record of leading a significant contribution to the successful completion of numerous transactions/projects/matters.

Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic, and commercial view on the challenges.

Ability to cope with a wide and varied workload.

Demonstrated ability to provide concise advice on complex matters and influence clients and stakeholders.

Strong focus on continuous improvement.

Communication skills to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback.

Well-developed emotional intelligence, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energized by a diverse organization.

The highest professional and ethical standards that can be effectively deployed in a proportionate manner, maintaining an effective culture of compliance across businesses.

Able to deal with unstructured issues and deal with ambiguous and commercially uncertain situations.

Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to develop effective relationships with business colleagues and legal colleagues locally and in other locations.

