Counsel will be based in Muscat and will be a member of bp’s Middle East & North Africa (MENA) legal team. This is an international team with presence in Sunbury UK, Abu Dhabi and Egypt and it advises and supports multiple material, operated, non-operated, and developing hydrocarbon, lower carbon and renewable businesses and opportunities across the MENA region – in Oman, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya and Egypt.
Counsel will report to the Manager for MENA Legal and will focus primarily on supporting bp’s material businesses and growth aspirations in Oman, the UAE and Kuwait – although work in other jurisdictions in region is also likely.
In Oman: bp is operator of block 61, which is the largest tight gas development in the Middle East and supplies circa 35% of Oman’s gas. In addition, bp is pursuing other upstream growth opportunities as well as opportunities for gas growth and the development of renewables.
In the UAE: bp has been a strategic investor and partner since the 1930s, and today bp’s businesses span very material non-operated positions in the ADNOC Onshore Oil Concession and in ADNOC LNG, both of which are undergoing material change in connection with the UAE’s ‘Next Gear’ aspirations to responsibly increase production from the UAE. In Addition, the role will entail providing regional support to the development of various gas growth, renewables and low carbon projects in the UAE led by specialist central teams in bp.
In Iraq: bp is a shareholder in the Basra Energy Company, which is the lead contractor and services provider to the state of Iraq in connection with the giant Rumaila oilfield.
In Kuwait: bp has a services arrangement with the Kuwait Oil Company for the Greater Burgan Oil field, which is the largest sandstone reservoir in the world, and bp is pursuing business development opportunities.
In Egypt and Libya: bp’s businesses are similarly significant in terms of strategic value to bp and to the host nations, as well as in terms of underpinning bp’s base ‘resilient hydrocarbons’ strategy and contributing to growth in renewables and lower carbon alternatives.
This is a unique opportunity to support bp’s existing resilient hydrocarbons businesses in this dynamic region and to play a key role in bp’s new growth agenda, as well as to play a part in bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050.
