Job summary

We are looking for a Lawyer to join our Legal team based in Baku Azerbaijan.



In this role you will report to the Managing Counsel AGT and be responsible for providing legal advice for bp’s oil and gas businesses in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.



The AGT Legal team also supports activity to build a material low carbon business and enable existing businesses to transform for a lower carbon future.



The Legal team is involved in a diverse range of issues including joint ventures, procurement of goods and services, employment, health and safety, real estate, social responsibility activities, advice on local and international sanctions, ABC/AML and competition law issues.

About job:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Act as a trusted legal adviser to bp businesses in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

• Provide legal support for projects, joint ventures and other bp activities

• Collaborate with specialist and related functional lawyers in bp Legal and make efficient and focused use of external counsel

• Develop and maintain business relationships with legal counterparts and lawyers representing other stakeholders including bp’s partners and external counsel.



About you:



You will hold an Azerbaijan (or UK/US) legal degree.



It would be also essential that you have:



• Previous relevant experience as a lawyer

• Relevant knowledge in providing pragmatic and commercially aware legal advice to a business, either in house or in private practice

• Strong interpersonal skills – to develop good relationships and work effectively with business colleagues and legal colleagues based locally and in other locations

• Excellent counselling skills with ability to assess and communicate relevant legal and business risks, identify solutions and build ‘trusted advisor’ relationships

• Fluent level of spoken and written English and Azerbaijani, with excellent drafting skills

• Integrity, courage and sound ethical judgement.



Desirable criteria:



• Experience supporting the delivery of complex projects such as joint ventures, energy infrastructure or technology projects, including the negotiation of agreements subject to English law

• Sanctions – the candidate should not be legally restricted in his or her ability to fully support and advise the business on sanctions issues.