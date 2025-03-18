Counsel - Americas Real Estate

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The real estate attorney role provides legal support to Group Real Estate, Remediation Management, US Pipelines and other business units and functions within bp requiring real estate legal support and advice, including, amongst others, the refineries, chemical plants, IST and property management teams in Houston, Chicago and Alaska. Our portfolio of work involves a wide range of real estate transactions including acquisitions, disposals, leasing and asset management, as well as providing legal support on real estate litigation matters, in respect of a wide range of real estate assets including offices, industrial, warehouse, land, remediated and retired property and other real estate primarily situated in the US, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America (but excluding M&C, Pulse, Air BP and other portfolios). The role also includes providing SME support and advice to business legal teams within the Americas legal function.

Provide first-class legal advice and counsel to key business partners and other businesses and functions at an operational, project and managerial levels, across a wide range of real estate matters, with such advice being commercially practical, consistent, legally accurate, ethical, risk mitigating and timely given.

Advise M&A and M&A Legal on issues related to M&A transactions.

Provide proactive and responsive client-service based legal support.

Provide legal expense reporting and manage outside counsel budget.

Work as part of a multi-disciplinary project team with the ability to collaborate or demonstrate good judgment to engage the collaboration of other support functions (e.g., Tax, Treasury, Ethics & Compliance, Risk, Communications and External Affairs, Company Secretary, etc.) as the project requires.

Contribute into similar multi-disciplinary teams led by M&A.

Understand, manage and address title and survey issues.

Exercise good judgement in assessing external counsel needs and properly manage (including forecasting and budgeting) and minimize external counsel spend.

At least 10 years’ previous experience as a commercial real estate attorney within a reputable US real estate practice group of a leading US or international law firm, or comparable experience as a real estate attorney within a corporate law department of a multi-national company

Experience managing commercial real estate portfolio and broad-based, sophisticated real estate practices.

Experience successfully managing sophisticated real estate transactions from beginning to end.

Experience in successfully resolving real estate condemnation actions or claims.

Extensive experience working material real estate matters and issues in large and complex M&A transactions.

Excellent communication, counselling and interpersonal skills, including the ability to effectively influence others, positively manage conflicts, develop strong relationships, and be a strong team player who is also able to work alone when required.

Ability to work with clients to become a trusted adviser, identifying, assessing, prioritizing and managing complex legal issues, developing alternatives and proposals, clearly defining and mitigating risk, ensuring legal compliance, providing robust strategic and commercially practical advice and demonstrating good, ethical judgment.

US Juris Doctor law degree from an ABA accredited law school required. Must be a member in good standing of a US state bar.

Ability to work under tight deadlines and to manage competing priorities.

Monitor legal developments and changes in law/practice on real estate issues, including clean energy real estate uses to solar, wind, hydrogen, carbon capture impacting the businesses, in each case, being able to identify and assess the impact of changes and to recommend solutions.

Demonstrate excellent legal communication and effective advocacy skills.

A proven record of commercial awareness and of high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery.

Ability to navigate a complex organization, the ability to influence and engage with diverse stakeholders and the ability to build consensus.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? $186,000-346,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



