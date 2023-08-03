This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused mentorship on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.



It’s an exciting period of evolution and opportunity at bp, as we continue to focus on the dual challenge of meeting the world’s rising energy needs in a cleaner and more sustainable way.



Reporting to the Managing Counsel, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), this role allows for opportunities to partner with leaders across the business in order to improve commercial value while minimizing and handling legal risk.



The role provides an extraordinary opportunity for an expert Legal Counsel to join our highly respected in-house legal team based in Melbourne. The breadth of our business builds opportunities for the team to work on varied and exciting matters across ANZ, from sales and marketing activities to bp’s strategic midstream assets and operations, on new and emerging sustainable energy solutions for key regions, customers, and cities, and across our international businesses such as Castrol and Aviation.



The opportunity:

Client relationship management across a portfolio of businesses, being the primary legal contact

Provide strategic advice to the business in relation to their commercial activities and transactions

Assist in structuring, documenting, and negotiating of business transactions

Providing legal advice and expertise on matters which could relate to high-level compliance advice in new or emerging areas of law

Creating new precedent documents and processes for high-volume, high-value commercial arrangements

Supporting the business with M&A or restructuring activity, and new market entry

Holds law degree (preference for an Australian law degree), and admitted to practice law in Australia (must hold current Practicing Certificate)

What you’ll bring:

Experience - ideally 7-10 years post qualification experience predominantly in Australia; exposure to other jurisdictions (esp New Zealand) also valuable

Generalist commercial legal experience gained in a law firm or in-house legal role (preference for some in-house experience) - ideally with some exposure to client-facing autonomous working practices, large transactions, litigation, competition law issues

Behaviors – growth mindset and collaborative approach, working with key stakeholders to influence the best outcome for bp and its customers while handling exposure to legal risk



General skills:

Ability to identify and lead legal risks.

Skilled at dealing with sophisticated legal work with minimal direction.

Excellent drafting and legal research skills.

Experience with sophisticated transactions and a range of commercial documents.

Contributes optimally in a team environment – shares knowledge with others.

Able to work with and influence across a diverse portfolio of clients.



What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

bp Australia acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First people. We are committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for this role and all other current vacancies.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



