Counsel - Brands

Legal Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Brands are ever present and prominent in all that bp does around the world. bp’s brands are highly valuable business assets, many of them being house-hold names.

Through new ventures and technologies, bp is embracing the dual challenge of meeting the world demand for more energy, yet delivering it with fewer emissions. In doing so, bp is expanding its portfolio of brands and partnerships requiring trade mark licences.

A full-time lawyer is required to join the Brands Legal team.

Brands Legal is a specialist team that provides global support to the whole of the bp Group in matters relating to the protection of trade marks, designs and copyright.

The successful candidate will be expected to be able to advise in relation to any or all of the above areas, on a global basis.

Providing commercially focussed advice on the clearance, protection and licensing of trade marks to all businesses within the bp Group of Companies, around the world.

Providing commercially focussed advice on copyright and managing copyright related complaints in the USA.

To conduct efficient trade mark clearance searches using a variety of services and sources.

Managing the prosecution of domestic, international and foreign trade mark applications, including responding to office actions.

Monitoring of third party trade mark applications via a watching service.

Management of trade mark opposition and enforcement cases, including anti-counterfeiting.

JD degree from an accredited US law school or equivalent.

Valid, active license to practice law with capability to serve as in-house counsel in this role.

Minimum of three years’ post qualification experience in intellectual property.

Experience/knowledge in the legal aspects of trade mark clearance and protection, particularly in the USA.

Experience/knowledge in the legal aspects of copyright protection in the USA – including issues relating to copyright licensing agencies.

Experience/knowledge in the legal aspects of trade mark licensing.

Experience of disputed matters with third parties relating to trade marks.

Experience of managing cases at the USTPO and litigation before the TTAB.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with businesses across bp.

Experience managing external service providers.

Experience of working in intellectual property, in a law firm, or in-house legal team.

Ability to apply sound business judgment to provide pragmatic legal solutions.

Ability to prioritize and work in a fast paced and rapidly evolving environment.

Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with colleagues and clients.

Proven ability to work as part of a team, demonstrating flexibility to support others in the team at times of high volume workload to achieve the best results.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Law, Trademark Law, Trademark Licensing



