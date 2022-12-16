Counsel - Business Development and Low Carbon Energy

Job summary

This is a unique and exciting opportunity to support bp’s growth agenda in support of its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050!



As part of the bp legal team supporting the evolving and growing renewable energy businesses within bp's portfolio, this role will work with other experts within bp legal and other functions within bp generally to ensure appropriate mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting the Low Carbon Energy commercial clients.

About the role:

Identify and assess legal issues and risks affecting the various businesses, recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such issues and risks;

Support the negotiation and drafting of complex commercial transactions and documents that are part of the various renewable energy businesses, including procurement contracts, business development agreements, investment documentation, purchase and sale agreements, joint venture agreements, and financing agreements; and

Identify and provide client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

You will be one of bp’s lawyers in the Business Development and Low Carbon Energy legal team, advising and supporting new business opportunities across renewables (including onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar), hydrogen & CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage), as well as new gas opportunities, including integrated gas & power. This role focuses on business development and project support of bp's renewable energy businesses in the United States.This role will perform the following activities:The role requires flexibility to support a changing workload to support the evolving priorities across all the businesses. The successful candidate will work a hybrid schedule as advised by management.

About you:

Holds a Juris doctor degree from an accredited law school and a license to practice law in at least one US jurisdiction.

At least five (5) years of legal experience in a reputable law firm or in-house environment with a commercial and/or corporate law background. Experience in renewable energy is a plus.

of legal experience in a reputable law firm or in-house environment with a commercial and/or corporate law background. Experience in renewable energy is a plus. Strong legal skills, can take a strategic, pragmatic, and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp. You will apply judgment, strive for optimal solutions, and have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice.

Experience leading or providing a significant contribution to the successful completion of numerous transactions/projects/matters. Can provide concise advice on complex matters and to effectively influence clients and partners.

Able to navigate a matrix organization, deploy technical excellence, and a collaborative style and approach.

Can balance a wide and varied workload, optimally prioritize with materiality focus, and adapt to changing business priorities

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!