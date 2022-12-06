Counsel, Business Development and Regions, Corporates & Solutions

Job summary

This is a unique and exciting opportunity to support bp’s growth agenda in support of its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050!



The Counsel will be one of bp’s lawyers in the Business Development & Regions, Corporates & Solutions legal team, advising and supporting new business opportunities across renewables (including offshore wind), hydrogen & CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage), as well as new gas opportunities, including integrated gas & power. This role focuses on hydrogen and CCS.

About the role:

You will provide strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to senior leaders and other senior management on significant transactions, projects and key legal developments and issues affecting business opportunities in a fast-paced working environment.In addition to supporting business growth plans, this role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues and play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice regarding corporate structuring, corporate governance, and transaction activity, taking into consideration future implications for major projects development and financing arrangements.The role requires flexibility to support a changing workload to support the evolving priorities across all the businesses. The successful candidate will work a hybrid schedule as advised by management.

About you:

Holds a Juris doctor degree from an accredited law school and a license to practice law in at least one US jurisdiction.

At least five (5) years of legal experience in a reputable law firm or in-house environment with a commercial and/or corporate law background.

Strong legal skills, can take a strategic, pragmatic, and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp. You will apply judgement, strive for optimal solutions, and have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice.

Experience leading or providing a significant contribution to the successful completion of numerous transactions/projects/matters. Can provide concise advice on complex matters and to effectively influence clients and partners.

Able to navigate a matrix organization, deploy technical excellence, and a collaborative style and approach.

Can balance a wide and varied workload, optimally prioritize with materiality focus, and adapt to changing business priorities

Effective communicator (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback

Emotionally intelligent, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energized by a diverse organization, at all times seeking to maintain wellbeing within the organization

Prioritizes and promotes safety, proactive in mitigating risks to achieve compliance

Desired Criteria

Experience with joint venture structuring and negotiations, and early development of projects the low carbon energy sector, particularly hydrogen/CCS sector or the power sector

Experience supporting pipeline access, land issues and accessing and developing projects in the US

Experience supporting legal issues involved in the development, construction, financing, or operation of commercial projects

Experience of project management of legal aspects of transactions within a multi-disciplinary team

M&A experience

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!