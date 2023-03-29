Counsel, Business Development and Regions, Corporates & Solutions

Job summary

The Counsel will be one of bp’s lawyers in the Business Development & Regions, Cities & Solutions legal team, advising and supporting new business opportunities across renewables (including offshore wind), hydrogen & CCS, as well as new gas opportunities, including integrated gas & power. This is an outstanding and exciting opportunity to support bp’s growth agenda in support of its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050. This Counsel will be responsible for providing strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to senior leaders and other senior management on significant transactions, projects and key legal developments and issues affecting these new business opportunities in a fast paced working environment. In addition to supporting business growth plans, this role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues and play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice regarding corporate structuring, corporate governance and transaction activity, taking into consideration future implications for major projects development and financing arrangements. The role requires flexibility to support a changing workload to support the evolving priorities across all of the businesses.

Key Accountabilities

Be a trusted adviser to the business groups by providing a wide range of legal advice and support according to the needs of new and existing business:

drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting forms of complex commercial transactions and documents

identify and assess legal issues and risks affecting the various businesses, recommending effective legal strategies;

work with relevant specialists within BP Legal and other functions to ensure mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting the commercial clients

advising on compliance matters; the key compliance areas being: Anti Bribery and Corruption, Anti Trust, International Trade Regulations, Sanctions, Data Privacy and IP; and identify and provide client training on commercial legal areas

Essential Education:

Education and professional qualification to practice English law

Post Qualification Experience with a commercial and/or corporate law background; and work experience gained within a reputable law firm or in house at a large company

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience in navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and applying a collaborative style and approach; be able to apply good business rigour and judgment, strive for optimal solutions and will have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice.

In particular, the candidate must have:

Confirmed legal experience in a respected law firm or reputed in-house environment;

A consistent record of leading or providing a significant contribution to the successful completion of numerous transactions/projects/matters;

strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp

experience in handling wide and varied workload, effectively prioritise with materiality focus, and react to changing business priorities

good judgment in pragmatically and effectively applying BP practices, processes and controls

provide concise advice on complex matters and to effectively influence clients and other stakeholders, and

well developed emotional intelligence, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energised by a diverse organization

the highest professional and ethical standards that can be effectively deployed in a proportionate manner

Desirable criteria

Experience with joint venture structuring and negotiations, and early development of projects in the renewable energy sector, hydrogen/CCS sector or the power sector

Experience supporting bid rounds for offshore wind

Experience supporting legal issues involved in the development, construction, financing, or operation of commercial projects

Experience of project management of legal aspects of transactions within a multi disciplinary team

Experience of dealing with different levels of an organization

M&A experience

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.