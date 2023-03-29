Counsel, Business Development and Regions, Corporates & Solutions

The Counsel will be one of bp’s lawyers in the Business Development & Regions, Cities & Solutions legal team, advising and supporting new business opportunities across renewables (including offshore wind), hydrogen & CCS, as well as new gas opportunities, including integrated gas & power. This is an outstanding and exciting opportunity to support bp’s growth agenda in support of its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050.
This Counsel will be responsible for providing strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to senior leaders and other senior management on significant transactions, projects and key legal developments and issues affecting these new business opportunities in a fast paced working environment. In addition to supporting business growth plans, this role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues and play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice regarding corporate structuring, corporate governance and transaction activity, taking into consideration future implications for major projects development and financing arrangements.
The role requires flexibility to support a changing workload to support the evolving priorities across all of the businesses.
Be a trusted adviser to the business groups by providing a wide range of legal advice and support according to the needs of new and existing business:
Experience in navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and applying a collaborative style and approach; be able to apply good business rigour and judgment, strive for optimal solutions and will have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice.
