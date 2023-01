Job summary

We are looking for an experienced lawyer to join bp’s legal team responsible for providing competition legal advice to the bp group. The individual will be responsible for supporting a wide range of businesses on all competition related matters – helping bp meet its strategic financial targets, and compliance obligations. This role is crucial to supporting the various bp businesses transition from an oil and gas business to an international energy company.

Key Accountabilities

Advise on the application of competition law to commercial transactions, agreements and business conduct – based on an assessment of commercial and competition law risk and possible mitigations.

Provide competition law support to large scale strategic projects and transactions, including supporting and advising Group M&A on the application of the merger control rules to mergers and joint ventures and leading and preparing any necessary merger filings.

Ensure that BP’s involvement in any competition law investigation is appropriately handled, including case strategy and risk assessment, management of any internal investigation, stakeholder communication and involvement, preparation of submissions and representing BP before the authorities.

For a number of specific businesses, take responsibility for the competition law compliance programme for those businesses including the design of training materials and tools and working with the business to identify risks and then design and implement a risk mitigation plan.

On projects and transactions where external counsel is engaged, handling the involvement of external counsel, providing quality control on external legal advice, and controlling costs.

Essential Education:

Undergraduate degree or equivalent applicable post-graduate legal qualification

Valid UK practicing certificate or equivalent

Job Requirements:

The applicant must have strong academics and outstanding technical legal ability including the ability to provide legal advice on complex issues which may have significant implication for the company’s performance.

The applicant must show well developed judgement and a consistent record of commercial awareness and of high-quality contribution to business strategy.

The ability to develop proposals that clearly define and mitigate risk.

An ability to communicate often complex analysis in a clear and concise manner at senior levels inside and outside the Group.

The ability to develop relationships and rapport with a broad variety of stakeholders within the Group.

The applicant will be self-motivated, have a bias towards finding solutions and closing issues (not merely identifying problems).

The applicant must demonstrate a consistent record of successfully multi-tasking while supporting a cross business portfolio.

Desirable criteria

The applicant should be an experienced legal practitioner, preferably with extensive experience in competition law, both merger control and behavioural cases.

Experience in Foreign Direct Investment, Public Procurement and State Aid matters would be advantageous.

The applicant should have strong interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrate the ability to work well with lawyers and business clients in a large number of different countries.

Additional Information

A successful candidate will be part of bp broader Competition and Regulatory Compliance legal team and may choose to be based in bp’s Sunbury or Canary Wharf offices. Regular travel between those offices will be required.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.