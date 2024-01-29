Counsel - Corporate Governance Operations

Job summary

Legal Group



Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, ‎value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and ‎aims. ‎Together we will achieve this by:‎• providing professional legal advice and counsel to the entities we support• leading and co-ordinating the identification and management of legal risks• developing a highly skilled, progressive and diverse legal team• supporting the entities in the delivery of their accountabilities• living the bp code and being role models of our values and behaviours.‎



​Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Lead compliance and operational delivery with respect to bp’s US legal entities:

Provide analysis and implementation for the accurate registration of entities to do business in a state, including compliance under various states’ franchise tax regimes, as well as other data driven improvements to ensure proper legal standing of bp’s US entities

Coordinate guidance on internal governance documentation, including in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity

Support the Head of the US Secretariat with projects:

Assist with US Company Secretary Office involvement in entity (re-)structuring projects

Run corporate governance support of mergers and acquisitions activity

Assist with subsidiary board governance, including acting as Secretary for certain legal entity boards

Collaborate closely with the team to provide data-driven solutions and improvements for the US Company Secretary Office

Juris Doctorate or similar graduate legal degree from an accredited college or university

Four years or more experience in a field relevant to corporate governance, such as US corporate law and corporate tax planning

High standard of communication and listening skills to gain trust and credibility within the business and relevant partners

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose options and build consensus, while also understanding bp’s businesses

Excellent legal research skills and transactional experience with analyzing complex transactions and drafting corporate governance documentation

Ability to work closely with and unify the team but also to work autonomously and proactively with minimal direction

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with various stakeholders to achieve the desired result

Proven record of good judgment, commercial awareness, and high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery

Growth mindset

Digital skills

Experience with governmental audit/controversy

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business, Corporate Governance, Legal Consulting, Legal Practices



