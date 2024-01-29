Site traffic information and cookies

Counsel - Corporate Governance Operations

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Legal Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074430
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group


Job Summary:

Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, ‎value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and ‎aims. ‎

Together we will achieve this by:‎

• providing professional legal advice and counsel to the entities we support
• leading and co-ordinating the identification and management of legal risks
• developing a highly skilled, progressive and diverse legal team
• supporting the entities in the delivery of their accountabilities
• living the bp code and being role models of our values and behaviours.‎


Job Description:

​Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Job Responsibilities:

  • Lead compliance and operational delivery with respect to bp’s US legal entities:
  • Provide analysis and implementation for the accurate registration of entities to do business in a state, including compliance under various states’ franchise tax regimes, as well as other data driven improvements to ensure proper legal standing of bp’s US entities
  • Coordinate guidance on internal governance documentation, including in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity
  • Support the Head of the US Secretariat with projects:
  • Assist with US Company Secretary Office involvement in entity (re-)structuring projects
  • Run corporate governance support of mergers and acquisitions activity
  • Assist with subsidiary board governance, including acting as Secretary for certain legal entity boards
  • Collaborate closely with the team to provide data-driven solutions and improvements for the US Company Secretary Office

Required Skills: ​

  • Juris Doctorate or similar graduate legal degree from an accredited college or university
  • Four years or more experience in a field relevant to corporate governance, such as US corporate law and corporate tax planning
  • High standard of communication and listening skills to gain trust and credibility within the business and relevant partners
  • Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose options and build consensus, while also understanding bp’s businesses
  • Excellent legal research skills and transactional experience with analyzing complex transactions and drafting corporate governance documentation
  • Ability to work closely with and unify the team but also to work autonomously and proactively with minimal direction

Preferred Skills:

  • Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with various stakeholders to achieve the desired result
  • Proven record of good judgment, commercial awareness, and high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery
  • Growth mindset
  • Digital skills
  • Experience with governmental audit/controversy

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Business, Corporate Governance, Legal Consulting, Legal Practices


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

