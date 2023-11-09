Counsel, Customer & Products Americas

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.A full-time lawyer is sought to join the Customer & Products (C&P) Legal commercial team for the Americas. Customer & Products commercial lawyers support customer-facing businesses such as fuel and convenience store retail (Mobility & Convenience or M&C)), wholesale fuel supply, marketing, lubricants, aviation fuels, and electric vehicle (Pulse) businesses.This Counsel will support the bp electric vehicle (Pulse) business in the US, as well as any of the C&P businesses as needed.Bp will continue to innovate with new business models and service platforms to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers. C&P will focus on growth and development of customer offers, optimizing fuel value chains, contribute to reducing carbon intensity of the products created and sold by 50% by 2050 or sooner, create strategic partnerships driving long-term value for C&P, and be digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.BP Pulse is BP’s electric vehicle charging business with chargepoints and operations across Europe and Asia and has embarked on an exciting growth plan to develop BP Pulse across the US. BP Pulse is reinventing transportation through Fleet, On-The-Go, Hubs, and Strategic Partnerships.



• Be a trusted advisor and leader to the business teams. Counsel on day to day operations as well as strategic projects.

• Develop strong working relationships with clients and local/global legal team members.

• Work closely to communicate and collaborate with other commercial lawyers and specialist lawyers (in areas such as real estate, anti-bribery, anti-trust, IP, Litigation, M&A, Employment law, HSSE, advertising & marketing, and franchise) within BP, while remaining the face of the law department with the business

• Provide strategic and commercially focused legal advice and be a valuable contributor to the businesses’ growth agenda while promoting a legal compliance culture that is constructive and pragmatic.

• Use contracts templates and processes to define and strengthen commercial relationships and to appropriately handle legal and business risks; while integrating legal compliance and efficiency into business operations to support BP’s sustainable competitive advantage;

• Supervise external counsels, internal support staff and legal budgets

• JD Degree from an accredited U.S. law school

• A valid, active license to practice law in any state in the U.S.

• Minimum of five years commercial law experience, preferably in the energy, technology or retail industry.

• Knowledge of electric-vehicle transportation, software products, new energy frontier, government incentives, infrastructure, and fuel industry-related, whether in the supply, storage, or marketing space.

• Ability to create and improve processes to drive efficiency.

• Strong research, writing, and legal drafting and analysis capabilities.

• Experience handling responses to administrative charges and supporting internal investigations.

• Strong negotiation and ability to lead commercial disputes as they arise.

• Ability to work interactively and partner within a legal team structure on projects which have common owners or issues.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

• Ability to train client teams on relevant topics pertinent to their business, but also gain understanding and train on Anti-trust/competition, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, as needed.

• Experience communicating and working effectively with senior level and group leaders.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.