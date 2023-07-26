Counsel - Customers & Products UK and Global Businesses

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing solution-focused legal advice and guidance to existing and growing bp Businesses in the Customers & Products group, as part of a wider bp Legal team.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing solution-focused legal advice and guidance to existing and growing bp Businesses in the Customers & Products group, as part of a wider bp Legal team.



Job Description:

This Counsel will be one of bp’s lawyers in the Customer and Products, UK and Global Businesses team, advising the following bp Customers & Products, UK and Global Businesses:

Castrol

Castrol is a global business which provides high performance lubricants, oils and e-fluids to more than 300,000 customers (and 75 million end users) for a range of applications, including to the shipping and power generation industries, to the automotive industry and for industrial applications. It has developed an advanced range of electric vehicle (EV) fluids and has relationships with major automotive manufacturers such as Renault, Ford and Jaguar LandRover. Castrol lubricants products are used by Formula 1 teams and even by NASA on the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover. Castrol is also focused on sustainability and works with other parts to bp to develop future business offerings, including in the area of low carbon, advanced mobility and digitization.

Fuels UK

bp’s Fuels UK business supports our retail and convenience offer through our network of around 1250 company owned and dealer owned retail sites. Retail and convenience is an important part of bp’s strategy, with a focus on expanding the retail offering, digital solutions, developing strong brands (including Wild Bean café) and key strategic partnerships (such as M&S). In addition, the UK Fuels business operates a number of UK terminals and has interests in a number of UK fuel pipeline systems. The UK Fuels business also has a growing involvement in bio-fuels and mobility decarbonisation.

Aviation

bp’s aviation business, marketed as Air bp, is one of the world’s largest aviation fuel products and services suppliers, operating in over 800 locations in more than 55 countries. Its customers range from owners of small private jets, to many of the world’s largest commercial airlines and the military. Air bp experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fueling facilities.

bp Pulse

bp pulse is on a mission to build the world’s leading EV charging business and aims to have 100,000 charging points by 2030. It is already one of the largest electric vehicle charging businesses in the UK and is scaling in Germany and China and building a presence in many other countries. . Bp Pulse works with some of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers to support their customers, as well collaborating with ride hail companies, k fleets, leasing companies and local authorities.

hydrogen and biofuels

Hydrogen and Bioenergy are two of bp’s five transition growth engines (together with renewables and power, EV charging via bp pulse and retail convenience).

Role:

This Counsel will be responsible for providing strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to key business stakeholders on legal developments and issues affecting the Customers & Products, UK and Global Businesses. In addition to supporting business growth plans, this role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues and play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused business strategies.

Being a trusted adviser to the Customer and Products, UK and Global Businesses by providing a wide range of legal advice and assistance to support the needs of the existing businesses as well as new projects and ventures.

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of sales, commercial, procurement, intellectual property, marketing, infrastructure arrangements, venturing agreements (including joint ventures), mergers and acquisitions.

Advising on compliance matters, liaising with relevant specialists within BP Legal with the key compliance areas being: Anti Bribery and Corruption, Anti Trust, International Trade Regulations and Sanctions

Advising on optimal structures to support the businesses’ trading arrangements, including intra group arrangements.

Advising on legal issues that arise in the course of business, such as operational risk, product quality/ quantity/compliance issues, health and safety, people

Advising on marketing relating to our global customer and products businesses, including supporting retail marketing, climate, technology and brands.

Essential Experience:

The successful candidate shall be capable of navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and adopting a collaborative style and approach. The candidate shall be able to apply good business rigour and judgment, identify optimal solutions and have a passion for the effective delivery of tailored advice. In particular, the candidate must have:

Good technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp

The ability to cope with a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritise with a focus on materiality, proactively address and progress matters and react to changing business priorities and contexts

Effective communication skills and the ability to deploy good judgment in pragmatically and effectively applying BP practices, processes and controls

The ability to focus on continuous improvement in the execution of the role, the delivery of legal solutions and the interactions with the legal team

Well developed emotional intelligence and the highest professional and ethical standards.

An understanding of the importance of safety and the need to prioritise and promote safety and ability to be proactive in mitigating risks to achieve safe completion of tasks by all.

Inherent drive to improve, simplify and innovate in the delivery of legal support to the business, manage legal risk and grow and develop both self and others

A passion for working collaboratively with a business and for understanding the key issues, drivers and strategy of that business.

Education and professional qualification to practice law.

Post Qualification Experience, with a commercial and/or corporate law background; and work experience gained within a reputable law firm or in house at a large company.

Desirable Experience:

Experience of advising on compliance matters e.g. ABC, ITR, AT, AML.

Experience of working with remote teams.

Experience of project management of legal aspects of transactions within a multi disciplinary team.

Experience of dealing with different levels of an organization.

M&A experience.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Practices



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.