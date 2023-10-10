This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.



Job Description:

Why Cyber?

In an increasingly digitized world, bp faces multiple layers of cyber threats, regulatory hurdles, and technological advancements. As part of bp's global strategy, there is a clear need for a Cybersecurity Legal Counsel, a legal expert skilled in both cybersecurity and technology law and with understanding of data privacy requirements. This role reports to the Managing Counsel – Cyber, is primarily focused on Cyber security, incident management and advising on cyber laws. The role forms part of a wider legal team that also supports digital and privacy matters,

What the Job Intends to Achieve:

Digital Security Legal: Lead and support strategic digital transactions with a focus on cybersecurity, provide Legal support on cyber incident response, guide on legal aspects of cyber and regulatory risks, and provide expertise on digital security laws and regulations. An important part of the role is to help advise on incident investigation and response. The Digital Security team for part of the wider I&E Legal team and the candidate will have opportunity to assist with wider technology and privacy related transactions and matters.

How the Job Fits into Company Strategic Ambitions:

The role aligns directly with bp’s strategy of – safety - reimagining energy for people and our planet and to leverage digital innovations to achieve those strategy objectives. By playing a key role as trusted advisor in this cyber domain the role can assist bp to innovate while mitigating legal cyber risks and supporting bp’s licence to operate. Cybersecurity and customer trust are essential for bp's positioning as a leader in (cyber)secure, compliant, and effective energy solutions that can rely on cyber-secure IT operations.

How the Role Impacts the Business:

Risk Mitigation : By providing expert legal advice on digital security, privacy, and technology, the role helps in identifying, assessing, and mitigating legal and regulatory risks.

Strategic Alignment : The role aids in shaping and implementing bp’s digital and cybersecurity strategy, which is pivotal for operational excellence and for meeting regulatory standards.

Operational Efficiency : Effective counsel can expedite digital transactions, aid in secure supply chain management, and facilitate M&A activities, thereby impacting the bottom line positively.

Legal Compliance : Ensuring that bp is compliant with the legal landscape pertaining to digital security, privacy, and technology aids in avoiding financial penalties and reputational damage.

Global Coordination: Supporting a network of local Legal counsels and coordinating with external counsel adds a layer of complexity that this role is uniquely positioned to handle, enhancing the company's global operations.

By offering a balanced, specialized focus on digital security, data privacy, and technology, the Cybersecurity Legal Counsel role is positioned to become an invaluable asset to bp's continued growth and commitment to innovation, safety, and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Steer on Legal Cybersecurity matters and coordinate synergies across the organisation : Assist in horizon scanning for emerging regulations and contribute to policy development.

Coordinate Incident Management : Take charge in providing Legal input on incident response plans, engaging with external counsel and coordinating responses to cybersecurity incidents.

Central Cybersecurity Legal advisory : Serve as a central figure for advising and coordinating on the legal aspects of cybersecurity as it applies to various businesses and products within bp.

Support in Technological growth and secure assessments: Support in assessing the Legal requirements related to cybersecurity implications of new and emerging technologies and its use(s) in the company.

Elevate Data Privacy : Support the Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO) when considering cybersecurity aspects as needed for support of the privacy compliance framework.

Cross-Jurisdictional Legislation Analysis: Keep abreast of and analyse relevant laws and regulations relating to digital security and privacy across different jurisdictions. This ensures bp is well-positioned to comply with a fluid legal landscape.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Are you a tech enthusiast with a curious mind? Do you have a passion for exploring the latest advancements in cybersecurity and technology and its consequences for the law? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

We are looking for someone with a medium level of experience in commercial or technology law, and a strong curiosity about technology and cybersecurity.

You'll need excellent communication skills, as this role involves coordinating and advising teams across the organization.

Don't worry if you're not a cybersecurity expert - if you have a basic understanding and experience with the threats, technology, and cyber laws, you'll fit right in. The most important thing is that you're curious, adaptable and comfortable working in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment. If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you!

Desireable Criteria:

An interest in the transforming energy industry and its inner workings, some knowledge of the cyber challenges that come with safely operating digital infrastructure in critical infrastructure. If you have familiarity with the sector this will allow for a smooth onboarding process and effective collaboration with internal teams.

In addition, any advanced cybersecurity credentials, such as CISSP or CISM, would be highly valued. These certifications showcase a deep understanding of cybersecurity and can set you apart from others.

Experience with operating in a global business is also appreciated.

Education:

Are you a university graduate with a passion for law and cybersecurity & technology? We're looking for someone with a formal degree, and any additional demonstrable affinity or experience with cybersecurity and information technology. We welcome degrees from recognized international institutions.

We are looking for a qualified Solicitor or Barrister, either in the United Kingdom or in a jurisdiction with equivalent legal training and principles.

Any qualifications or certifications that demonstrate a clear affinity with technology, cybersecurity, and law would be a bonus.

While specialized certifications in cybersecurity are not mandatory, we value candidates who can demonstrate a strong interest in technology and cybersecurity matters, whether through coursework, relevant work experience, or certifications like CompTIA Security+ or an online course in cybersecurity fundamentals.

Knowledge of key cybersecurity laws is also a plus. Credentials in data protection and privacy, such as CIPP/E or CIPM, would also add value.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cybersecurity, Digital Security, Legal Practices



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.