Counsel - Data Privacy

Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy related risks.

A full-time lawyer is needed within bp’s Central Data Privacy Office (CDPO), which sits within the legal department, to assist bp in delivering its strategy by maintaining a best practice privacy compliance program.

CDPO maintains bp’s global privacy compliance framework. In doing so, CDPO advises on a range of data privacy matters, maintains a centralized library of policies, procedures, and guidance materials, leads central training and awareness programs, maintains a set of central tools to facilitate the privacy program, and supports a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the global organisation.

We are excited to add a new teammate to help us achieve our goals.

Key Accountabilities

Support the data privacy aspects of various contractual arrangements and counterparty due diligence such as supply chain, joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures.

Assess the privacy implications of new technologies, data strategies and business opportunities.

Prepare for and responding to cyber security incidents and other issues involving personal data.

Maintain bp’s global privacy program, including applicable policies, procedures, training and guidance materials.

Analyse relevant and evolving legislation across geographies to understand the impact on bp and assisting in their implementation where applicable.

Support a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the company.

Instructing and managing external counsel as necessary and within budget.

Essential Education:

Qualified Solicitor or Barrister.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

In-depth understanding of privacy legislation, including the UK GDPR and UK Data Protection Act 2018.

Experience maintaining a privacy compliance program.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with businesses and support functions across bp.

A proven record of contributions to strategy and delivery.

Desirable criteria

Experience advising multi-national organisations.

Experience working in a large corporate environment.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.