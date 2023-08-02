Counsel - Digital, IP and Technology

Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.

Legal Group



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To succeed we need to innovate and embrace new technologies to drive operational efficiencies, empower our workforce and help us engage better with our customers.

We are looking for a fulltime lawyer to join the Digital, IP and Technology legal team to help deliver the innovation and technology that bp and the world need to get to net zero. Transforming bp into the integrated energy company of the future. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

You will be part of a dynamic and collaborative team of specialist lawyers and patent attorneys supporting Innovation & Engineering, the home of bp’s science, engineering and digital capabilities, as well as providing specialist IP and technology legal advice across all of bp’s global businesses.

The team advises on high value and business critical IT transactions, strategic partnerships with technology providers such as Microsoft, SAP and Salesforce, new digital products and physical technologies and the formation of early-stage businesses, research and development activity, technology acquisitions, venturing and technology exploitation. The team is also responsible for managing bp’s patent portfolio and managing any IP and technology related disputes.