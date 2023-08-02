Counsel - Digital, IP and Technology

Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.
Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To succeed we need to innovate and embrace new technologies to drive operational efficiencies, empower our workforce and help us engage better with our customers.
We are looking for a fulltime lawyer to join the Digital, IP and Technology legal team to help deliver the innovation and technology that bp and the world need to get to net zero. Transforming bp into the integrated energy company of the future.
You will be part of a dynamic and collaborative team of specialist lawyers and patent attorneys supporting Innovation & Engineering, the home of bp’s science, engineering and digital capabilities, as well as providing specialist IP and technology legal advice across all of bp’s global businesses.
The team advises on high value and business critical IT transactions, strategic partnerships with technology providers such as Microsoft, SAP and Salesforce, new digital products and physical technologies and the formation of early-stage businesses, research and development activity, technology acquisitions, venturing and technology exploitation. The team is also responsible for managing bp’s patent portfolio and managing any IP and technology related disputes.
The successful candidate will primarily focus on digital technology and IP transactional matters. As part of a global team, with colleagues based in multiple offices in the US and Europe, you will provide advice on matters around the world involving bp’s businesses, assets, and technology. Your day-to-day activities could include:
Negotiating a multi-million-dollar enterprise-wide software licensing and professional services agreement with a major software vendor;
Collaborating with commercial lawyers to structure the IP arrangements for a new incorporated joint venture project in renewable energy (e.g. hydrogen, wind, solar);
Advising a product manager on the legal implications of a new digital app to manage fleet charging;
Working closely with the Intellectual Asset Management and client teams to develop the legal and IP strategy around the use of nascent technology, such as AI.
Assisting bp’s Innovation & Engineering team to navigate challenges around the use of scale-up technologies including unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless vehicles, and cashierless checkout.
Supporting bp’s incubation programme to protect, test and commercialise new technologies, such as Dynamo a digital safety app linked to wearable technologies and portable batteries for off-grid communities.
The Digital, IP and Technology legal team forms part of a wider legal group which provides support on brands, privacy issues and digital security. Team members across the wider legal group collaborate often and provide support to each other when required, providing opportunities to gain experience in related areas such as responding to cyber incidents.
Supporting technology and IP related transactions including software evaluation and licence agreements, SaaS agreements, IT outsourcing, agreements relating to IT infrastructure and cloud data, agreements relating to field trials and feasibility studies, research agreements and joint development agreements.
Working collaboratively with business facing commercial lawyers to provide specialist advice on IP and technology issues associated with strategic procurement contracts, joint ventures and M&A transactions.
Advising developers and technologists on the legal risks associated with new technology products.
Advising on the legal risks associated with emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence and the impact of evolving regulations on bp’s business activities.
Interpretation of contracts relating to technology and IP, and resolving disputes.
Creating and delivering training for the legal function and business stakeholders on IP and technology related legal issues.
Qualified Solicitor or Barrister.
Significant experience of supporting IP and technology related transactions.
Strong interpersonal, collaboration and communication skills, an ability to act as a trusted adviser to business stakeholders.
Proven record of good judgment, commercial awareness, and delivering pragmatic legal solutions that deliver business strategy; ability to influence others and to anticipate and respond to different viewpoints.
Ability to work in a fast paced and rapidly evolving environment.
Some prior in-house legal experience.
Some experience of overseeing IP/Technology related disputes.
We operate a hybrid working policy and all employees are encouraged to work from a bp office a minimum of 3 days per week.
The successful candidate will primarily be based at bp’s offices in either Canary Wharf or Sunbury-on-Thames (candidate’s preference) but will be expected to travel between these locations and to bp’s other offices in London as the role requires.
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Legal Practices
