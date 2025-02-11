Counsel - Digital, IP and Technology

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We believe the world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. We strive to reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. To succeed we need to innovate and embrace new technologies to drive operational efficiencies, empower our workforce and help us engage better with our customers.

We are looking for a fulltime lawyer or patent attorney to join the Digital, IP and Technology legal team to help deliver the innovation and technology that bp needs to invest in today’s energy system and build the energy system of tomorrow. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​You will be part of a dynamic and collaborative team of specialist lawyers and patent attorneys supporting bp’s Technology function, the home of bp’s science, engineering and digital capabilities, as well as providing specialist IP and technology legal advice across all of bp’s global businesses.

The team advises on high value and business critical IP and IT transactions, strategic partnerships with technology providers and research institutions, new digital products and physical technologies. Also advising on the formation of early-stage businesses, research and development activity, technology acquisitions, venturing and technology exploitation. The team is also responsible for managing bp’s patent portfolio and managing any IP and technology related disputes.

The successful candidate will primarily focus on IP and Technology advisory and transactional matters. You will provide advice on matters around the world involving bp’s businesses, assets, and technology. Your typical day-to-day activities could include:

Negotiating a licence agreement with a process technology provider in connection with a new line at a bp refinery to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF);

Negotiating a technology collaboration agreement with an automotive manufacturer to develop a new range of vehicle specific fluids;

Negotiating an agreement for a collaboration on the development and manufacture of a low-carbon fuel component;

Collaborating with commercial lawyers to structure the IP arrangements for a new incorporated joint venture project in the renewable energy sector;

Advising a product manager on the legal implications of a new digital app to manage fleet charging;

Working closely with the Intellectual Asset Management and client teams to develop the legal and IP strategy around the use of nascent technology;

Assisting bp’s Technology teams to navigate challenges around the use and scale-up technologies such as inspection robots.

Depending on experience and qualification, there may be opportunities for the successful applicant to maintain a patent docket and advise on related issues such as freedom to operate, however this is not the intended focus of the role.

The Digital, IP and Technology legal team forms part of a wider legal group which provides support on brands, privacy issues and digital security. Team members across this wider legal group collaborate often and support each other when required, providing opportunities to gain experience in related areas

Key Accountabilities

Supporting technology and IP related transactions including both license agreements for physical and digital technologies, agreements relating to field trials and feasibility studies, consortium agreements, research agreements and joint development agreements.

Working collaboratively with business facing commercial lawyers to provide specialist advice on IP and technology issues associated with strategic procurement contracts, joint ventures and M&A transactions.

Advising developers and technologists on the legal risks associated with new technology products.

Advising on the legal risks associated with emerging technologies and the impact of evolving regulations on bp’s business activities.

Interpretation of contracts relating to technology and IP and resolving disputes

Creating and delivering training for the legal function and business partners on IP and technology related legal issues.

Essential Qualifications

Qualified Solicitor or Barrister or Patent Attorney

Role Requirements

Significant experience of supporting IP and technology related transactions.

Significant experience of providing legal support to teams involved in the development, scale-up and deployment of new technology.

Strong interpersonal, collaboration and communication skills, an ability to act as a trusted adviser to business partners.

Consistent track record of sound judgment, commercial awareness, and delivering pragmatic legal solutions that deliver business strategy; ability to influence others and to anticipate and respond to different viewpoints.

Ability to work in a fast paced and rapidly evolving environment.

Prior in-house legal experience

Some experience of overseeing IP/Technology related disputes

Additional Information

We operate a hybrid working policy and all employees are expected to work from a bp office a minimum of 3 days per week. The successful candidate will primarily be based at bp’s offices in Sunbury-on-Thames but will be expected to travel to bp’s other offices in London as the role requires.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Skills:

