Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Additional lawyer is now required to support bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) in respect of its Gas & Power Trading business.

T&S trades, purchases and supplies natural gas, biogas and power in the liberalised power markets across Europe through its Gas & Power Trading International business unit and trades primary and secondary low carbon products (e.g. emissions, green fuel certificates) around the world through its Low Carbon Solutions business unit.

Both these businesses are currently supported by a legal team of ten lawyers based in Canary Wharf, London and a lawyer based in Madrid, all reporting to the Managing Counsel, Gas & Power Trading Europe.

Renewable power, biogas and low carbon products are central to bp's Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions whilst natural gas is a key transactional fuel and the team also plays a role in supporting bp's developing offshore wind and physical green and blue hydrogen businesses. Accordingly this legal team is experiencing ever increasing demands for its services.

Experience of the European energy markets and contracts is essential for the role but this may be in any one or more of the natural gas, biogas, power, renewable power, emissions or carbon markets. Typically the lawyers in the team each work on two commodities and these commodities can and will change over time.

As the team supports a European business it consists of a mix of English and European qualified lawyers, the majority based in London

Key Accountabilities:

Legal support for a part of T&S's natural gas, biogas, power or carbon businesses depending on business need.

Legal support through the transactional cycle including drafting and negotiation of both bespoke gas and power sale and purchase agreements as well as master trading agreements and the use of master trading agreements to document structured trades.

Advising on credit support structures, collateral, netting and margining tools.

Legal support for M&A activity including joint ventures.

Essential Education:

Qualified lawyer (Civil or Common Law)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience of the United Kingdom and European liberalised natural gas, power, biogas or carbon markets

Good drafting and negotiation skills and confidence handling lengthy and complex documentation.

Ability to prioritise conflicting demands, operate effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

A team player who is able to work closely with legal colleagues, originators, traders and other functions.

Desirable Criteria:

European languages. ​M&A, joint venture or corporate lending experience.

Why join us?

Diversity Statement:

Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

