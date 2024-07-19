This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Counsel Gas & Power Trading Europe!

Job Purpose

Lawyer to support bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) in respect of its natural gas and power trading business based in Madrid.

T&S trades, purchases and supplies power, natural gas, biogas, liquefied natural gas, and low carbon products across Europe through its Gas & Power Trading International and Low Carbon Solutions businesses. These businesses are based in London and Madrid.

The businesses are supported by a legal team of eleven lawyers based in Canary Wharf, London and there is also a role for a Spanish qualified lawyer based in Madrid, all reporting to the Managing Counsel, Gas & Power Trading Europe in London. The team in London is multinational comprising English, French and German qualified lawyers.

Renewable power, biogas and low carbon products are central to bp’s Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions whilst natural gas and LNG are key transactional fuels. The team also plays a role in supporting bp’s developing offshore wind and physical green and blue hydrogen businesses. Experience of the Spanish energy markets and contracts is significant for the role, but this may be in respect of either power or natural gas or both.

Key Accountabilities

Legal support for all aspects of T&S’s power and natural gas business in Spain.

Drafting and negotiation of custom power purchase, natural gas and LNG in tank sale and purchase agreements as well as master trading agreements and advice on natural gas and power transportation and capacity contracts.

Advising on commodity based financially settled derivative products.

Advising on credit support structures, collateral, netting and margining tools.

Legal support for bp’s financial services supervised entity in Spain.

Representing bp in industry working groups e.g. Sedigas Legal Committee

Essential Education

Lawyer qualified in Spain

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience of power and /or natural gas contracts in the Spanish market.

Excellent English oral and written language skills, including the ability to draft legal documentation to the highest standards in English.

Excellent drafting skills in both Spanish and English

Good negotiation skills and confidence handling lengthy and sophisticated documentation.

Proactive, able to prioritise conflicting demands, able to operate autonomously against short timelines and to provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

A teammate who is able to work closely with legal colleagues, originators, traders and other functions.

Experience of Corporate and/or Renewable Power Purchase Agreements.

Knowledge and experience of energy regulatory issues in Spain and the impact of regulation on energy businesses.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are substantial, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

