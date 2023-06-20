Counsel - Gas and Low Carbon Energy

This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company! Supporting the bp group strategy, bp Legal’s purpose is to deliver legal work which fuels bp’s ability to meet the world’s energy needs. The legal function supports bp in its purpose to reimagine energy for people and the planet and in its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Legal’s primary role, as a trusted advisor, is support to bp in fostering legally compliant operations, mitigating risk, and incorporating legal analysis into business decision-making process and execution.

The Trinidad legal counsel role will require close and trusted collaboration with colleagues in the Trinidad business and involves responsibility for co-ordinating and providing strategic and high quality advice and legal support to those individuals on licence bidding and negotiation, exploration, field development, Joint Operating Agreements, joint ventures, project work, Sales and Purchase agreements, commercial negotiations, disputes, compliance, decommissioning, M&A, farm-in/farm-out activity.

The role will also require regular engagement with colleagues in the broader Legal Function throughout bp.

Key Accountabilities

Be a trusted adviser to the Trinidad Business by providing a wide range of legal advice and support according to the needs of new projects and existing business:

drafting, negotiating and providing advice on various forms of complex commercial transactions, including upstream licences, major procurement and construction contracts, purchase and sale agreements, joint venture agreements, power purchase agreements;

working with the Trinidadian business to mitigate risks relative to regulatory and statutory compliance;

identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the various areas of the business

advising on compliance matters, liaising with relevant specialists within bp Legal: the key compliance areas being: Anti Bribery and Corruption, Anti-trust, International Trade Regulations, Sanctions, Data Privacy, IP and Dispute Resolution; and

identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

Education and Experience

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

LLB Degree and professional qualifications in a Common Law jurisdiction

Licensed attorney-at-law in good standing in Trinidad and Tobago.

8-12 years of relevant post qualification experience in legal experience in a respected law firm or reputed in-house environment working with a variety a of complex legal situations involving corporate law, commercial transactions, dispute resolution and negotiations;

Strong technical legal skills combined with solid experience in the practice of energy law.

A proven record of commercial awareness and of leading or providing a high-quality and significant contribution to business strategy and delivery during transactions;

Able to focus, direct and manage the efforts of internal and external legal and business resources to provide critical legal support

The ability to cope with a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritise with materiality focus, and efficiently react to changing business priorities;

Self-motivated, driven, open-minded, committed with a bias towards finding solutions and closing issues (not merely identifying problems), be innovative and be prepared to deliver robust and commercial advice;

Strong and effective interpersonal and communication skills (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback;

Demonstrated ability to influence and work collaboratively within a group of experienced clients to provide concise advice on complex matters and to effectively influence clients.

Well-developed emotional intelligence, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energized by a diverse organization, at all times seeking to maintain wellbeing within our organization;

The highest professional and ethical standards that can be effectively deployed in a proportionate manner, maintaining an effective culture of compliance across our businesses;

Inherent high priority to promote safety and be proactive in mitigating risks to achieve safe completion of tasks by all.

Desirable Criteria

Experience with commercial contract drafting and negotiation in the oil and gas sector.

Experience negotiating joint venture arrangements

Experience in negotiating upstream licensing arrangements

Experience in industrial relations matters

Experience in dispute resolution

Knowledge of good corporate governance practices

Experience supporting legal issues involved in the development, construction, financing, or operation of commercial projects

Experience with agile ways of working and open to incorporating innovative digital solutions into every day work processes

Experience in dealing with different levels of an organization

Growth Mindset

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Collaboration, Communication, Digital fluency, Influencing, Legal Consulting, Legal Issues, Legal Practices, Negotiation, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.