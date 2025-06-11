Counsel, Gulf of America & Canada

Job summary

This role is as an individual contributor in the Gulf of America/Canada Legal team, which sits at the operational heart of delivering on bp’s strategy for Production & Operations activities. bp is committed to the Gulf of America where it currently has a multibillion capex investment program underway through the operation of its 4 large production platforms- Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunderhorse and through its several partnerships with other operators in the Gulf.

Our work includes advice and counsel on the plethora of operating agreements, offshore leases, joint-venture partnerships and management of legal issues in support of the vast operations and the planning and delivery of several major projects in relation thereto.

The role we are hiring for has a direct impact on bp’s hydrocarbons ambition, playing a key role in the energy transition, and our delivery of our strategy. You will be joining a legal team looking to lead in the delivery of outstanding legal services for the GoA and Canada regions!

Provide strategic legal counsel to various GoA & Canada business facing and leadership teams.

Provide advice and counsel in support of GoA/Canada’s offshore leases and assets and other operations.

Support negotiation of high value, sophisticated oil and gas contracts, operational contracts and negotiation of innovative, integrated energy deals.

Manage of key legal risks in the overall operations

Manage disputes and provide general commercial and regulatory counsel on wide ranging issues, collaborating across bp Legal.

Qualified US lawyer with 5-10+ years of experience working in the oil and gas industry.

Extensive experience advising on GoA regulatory matters and advising on major oil and gas contracts, operating agreements , joint venture partnerships.

Experience advising on fast paced innovative commercial/financial transactions.

Strong experience of work in offshore leasing and offshore assets

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with clients across the business and senior management.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and ability to work both autonomously.

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose different options and build consensus and ability to work autonomously. Show integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment and potential for leading others

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.