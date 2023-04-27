Counsel, Gulf of Mexico & Canada

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



The role is as an individual contributor in the Gulf of Mexico/Canada Legal team. Sits at the operational heart of delivering on bp’s resilient hydrocarbons ambition and strategy as part of the Productions & Operations Entity.

The Gulf of Mexico P&O entity is responsible for the vast majority of our $14-16bn capex investment program and management of our highest risks. bp is committed to the Gulf of Mexico where it currently has a multibillion capex investment program underway through the operation of its 5 large production platforms - Atlantis, Argost, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse and through its several partnerships with other operators.

Our work includes advice and counsel on broad set of operating agreements, offshore leases, joint venture partnerships, and management of legal issues in support of the vast operations and the planning and delivery of several major projects in relation thereto.

Key accountabilities:

The role has a direct impact on bp’s resilient hydrocarbon's ambition, playing a key role in the energy transition, and our delivery of our strategy. Will also be an integral member of a legal team with opportunities to interact with multiple parts of the organization, including Finance, Business Development, Projects & Operations, Subsurface & Reservoir Development, and Procurement.

The Counsel GoM & Canada will support the existing four - lawyer team comprising Managing Counsel and Senior Counsels across a wide range of activity in this varied and challenging region. This is a superb opportunity to be part of contributing to a material profit centre for bp, providing legal advice to a business of material scale, complexity and strategic significance. This role will report to the Managing Counsel.

In this role, you will:

Provide strategic legal counsel to various GoM & Canada business facing teams.

Provide advice and counsel in support of GoM/Canada’s offshore leases and assets and other operations.

Support negotiation of high value, complex oil and gas contracts, operational contracts and negotiation of innovative, integrated energy deals.

Manage key legal risks in the overall operations.

Manage disputes and provide general commercial counsel on wide ranging issues, collaborating across bp Legal.

Essential education:

Qualified US lawyer with a proven experience of minimum 10 years working in the oil and gas industry.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Experience in advising on major oil and gas contracts, operating agreements, joint venture partnerships

Experience advising on fast paced innovative commercial/financial transactions.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with clients across the business and senior management.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and ability to work both autonomously.

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose different options and build consensus and ability to work autonomously. Show integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment and potential for leading others.

Desirable criteria:

Experience in upstream oil & gas and supporting offshore assets.

