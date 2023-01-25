Counsel - Hydrogen and CCS

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help shape the future. As part of the newly formed hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (“H2 & CCS”) legal team, you’ll be playing a key role in helping bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as supporting one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to develop our H2 & CCS projects and business, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

As part of the H2 & CCS legal team, you will provide strategic and day-to-day legal advice and counsel to business development teams, senior leaders and other senior management in the H2 & CCS business. In particular, you will focus on project activity in the UK and Europe as the projects progress through pre-FEED and FEED towards a final investment decision, and then beyond. You will advise the business on key legal developments, issues and risks affecting the projects in a fast-paced working environment.

This role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues facing the new H2 & CCS business and will play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice regarding transaction activity, major projects development and financing arrangements.

Key Accountabilities :

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of complex commercial agreements, in particular joint venture, hydrogen sales, gas and water supply, CO2 offtake, financing and power purchase agreements.

Coordinating and leading the provision of legal support to the business development teams in relation to your projects and collaborating with colleagues from other parts of bp legal to ensure the flawless provision of legal support to your projects.

Identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the various projects, recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such issues and risks.

Advising on and supporting the business’s input into policy and business model development for hydrogen and CCS activity in the various core jurisdictions we work in.

Advising on compliance matters, working with relevant bp legal specialists, including on anti-bribery and corruption, anti-trust/competition law, international trade regulations, sanctions, data privacy and IP.

Identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

Job Requirements:

Several years post qualifying experience working on complex and/or innovative energy agreements and transactions.

Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp.

Strong client counselling skills with ability to assess and optimally communicate legal and business risks and build ‘trusted adviser’ relationship.

Able to navigate a complex matrix organization, deploy technical excellence and maintain a collaborative style and approach.

Can balance a wide and varied workload, optimally prioritise with materiality focus and adapt to changing business priorities.

Effective communicator (applying balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a team player in a global function.

Desirable criteria

Experience in hydrogen, CCS, LNG and/or upstream oil & gas is particularly favourable

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.