Counsel - Hydrogen and CCS

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help shape the future. As part of the newly formed hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (“H2 & CCS”) legal team, you’ll be playing a key role in helping bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as supporting one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to develop our H2 & CCS projects and business, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

This role will provide recommendations of legal strategy for management of key issues facing the new H2 & CCS business and will play an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice regarding transaction activity, major projects development and financing arrangements for our H2 & CCS projects in the US.



Key Accountabilities:

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting complex commercial agreements, such as joint venture, hydrogen sales, gas and water supply, CO2 offtake, financing and power purchase agreements.

Coordinating, ensuring and leading the provision of legal support to the business development teams and collaborating with colleagues from other parts of bp legal.

Identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the projects, recommending effective strategies.

Advising on and supporting the business’s input into policy and business model development for hydrogen and CCS activity in core jurisdictions we work in.

Advising on compliance matters, working with relevant bp legal specialists, including on anti bribery and corruption, anti-trust/competition law, international trade regulations, sanctions, data privacy and IP.

Identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

Juris Doctor Degree from an accredited U.S. law school.

Valid, active license to practice law in any state in the U.S.

At least seven years of post qualifying experience working on complex and/or innovative energy agreements and transactions. Gained within a reputable law firm or in house at a large company.

Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp.

Strong client counseling skills with proven ability to assess and effectively communicate relevant legal and business risks and build ‘trusted adviser’ relationship.

Able to navigate a complex matrix organization, deploy technical excellence and maintain a collaborative style and approach.

Able to balance a wide and varied workload, optimally prioritize with materiality focus and adapt to changing business priorities.

Effective communicator (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and capable of receiving and acting on constructive feedback.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a great teammate in a global function.

Experience in hydrogen, CCS, LNG and/or upstream oil & gas is particularly favorable.