Counsel - Hydrogen and CCS

Legal Group



At bp, we're aspiring to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help craft the future.



As part of the hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (“H2 & CCS”) legal team, you’ll be playing a key role in helping bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as supporting one of our key energy transition growth engines. You’ll help to develop our H2 & CCS projects and business, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



In this role, you will provide strategic and day-to-day legal advice and counsel to business development teams, senior leaders and other senior management in the H2 & CCS business with a focus on project activity in Australia and the wider AsPac region. You will advise the business on key legal developments, issues and risks affecting the projects in a fast-paced working environment.



Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of sophisticated commercial agreements, in particular joint venture, hydrogen sales, gas and water supply, CO2 offtake, financing and power purchase agreements and procurement contracts.

Coordinating and owning the provision of legal support to the business development and project teams in relation to your projects and collaborating with colleagues from other parts of bp legal to ensure the flawless provision of legal support to your projects.

Identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the various projects, recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such issues and risks.

Advising on and supporting the business’s input into policy and business model development for H2 and CCS activity in the AsPac region.

Advising on compliance matters, working with relevant bp legal specialists, including on anti bribery and corruption, anti-trust/competition law, international trade regulations, sanctions, data privacy and IP.

Identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed vital and appropriate.



Holds law degree (preference for Australian law degree), and admitted to practise law in Australia (must hold current Practising Certificate)



Several years post qualifying experience working on sophisticated and/or innovative energy agreements and transactions, gained within a reputable law firm or in house at a large company.

Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp

Strong client counselling skills with demonstrable ability to assess and effectively communicate relevant legal and business risks and build ‘trusted adviser’ relationship.

Able to navigate a sophisticated matrix organization, deploy technical excellence and maintain a collaborative style and approach.

Can balance a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritise with materiality focus and adapt to changing business priorities.

Effective communicator (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a great teammate in a global function.



Experience in hydrogen, CCS, LNG and/or upstream oil & gas.

Experience supporting legal issues in the development, construction, financing, and/or operation of major infrastructure projects.



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Career development and mentoring programs



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



