Counsel - Indonesia

Legal Group



This role will be based in Jakarta and reporting to the VP Indonesia and Managing Counsel Asia Pacific, Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Asia Pacific. The role will provide legal support for bp’s business in Indonesia, mainly the G&LCE business.



The Counsel should be a partner of the business, possess good people skills and the ability to provide guidance on fast paced and complex legal issues and projects. The role encompasses a variety of matters including Tangguh LNG operations, Ubadari Compression & CCUS (UCC) Project, future low carbon energy projects, day to day commercial agreements, procurement activities, upstream access and exploration, construction/projects, compliance issues, regulatory matters, and dispute resolution.

Be a trusted adviser to the businesses in Indonesia and in the Asia Pacific region.

Work with the Senior Counsel in Indonesia legal team and the business and functional partners with minimal supervision and must have the judgement to promptly inform and work with Hiring Manager on more complex and sensitive matters.

To be a value adding contributor to the business agenda while promoting a legally compliant culture that is constructive and pragmatic by: providing legal support to operational aspects of Tangguh LNG; preparing contracts to define and strengthen commercial relationships and to appropriately handle legal and business risks; providing timely, accurate and commercial legal options/solutions to support business activities; integrating legal compliance into business operations to bp’s sustainable competitive advantage; integrating risk/reward assessments and planning into their ways of working; providing compliance and other legal related training to business colleagues; working closely with legal specialists within bp (in areas such as treasury, Intellectual Property, employment, litigation, HSSE, competition and compliance), while remaining the primary legal collaborate with the business; proactively monitoring and researching changes in laws and update the business; and liaise and interact with SKK Migas and other relevant Government institutions related to issues that are relevant to BP’s business



Qualified to practice law in Indonesia, to include at minimum Sarjana Hukum (Bachelors Degree in Law) and preferable Magister Hukum (Master Degree in Law) with more than 10 years post qualification experience, but other candidates with relevant experience may also be considered

Indonesian upstream oil and gas commercial and transactional experience in multinational or national oil and gas company and/or international law firm.

Effective team player.

Good listening and interpersonal skills, and culturally fluent.

Ability to build and maintain strong professional working relationships and promote networking, open communication and collaboration.

Possessing the highest professional and ethical standards.

A bias for action and a positive approach.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills: Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends

