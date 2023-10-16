Counsel - Litigation

Job summary

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



The US Litigation & Disputes Legal team is seeking an experienced litigation attorney with a proven track record of effectively managing a variety of complex US litigation and disputes matters. The successful applicant's responsibilities will include direct client counseling and senior bp management interactions, hands-on strategic management of litigation and dispute proceedings and direction of external counsel teams in the delivery of effective risk management outcomes.

bp's Litigation & Disputes Legal team is responsible for protecting the Company's interests and securing favorable resolutions in a wide variety of litigation settings, including commercial disputes, personal injury and property damage claims, class actions, government investigations and regulatory matters. We "play to win" which means helping bp enforce its commercial agreements to secure our business goals and protecting the Company's resources against unsubstantiated or exaggerated claims. We seek candidates who are energized by the opportunity to lead diverse teams to provide effective advocacy in support of the Company's efforts to meet its obligations while advancing the transition toward a new energy economy.

Essential Job Functions and Responsibilities include:

Provide accurate and timely legal advice and counsel to [define target client community] regarding the identification and management of [insert nature of principal disputes/legal risks], including strategic advice on mitigation of legal risk and dispute resolution.

Engaged "hands-on" leadership and direction of external legal counsel and expert teams in the development and implementation of calibrated and

effective litigation and dispute management strategies through the entire claim/dispute life-cycle.

Prepare and deliver focused and timely matter risk management reports to keep client and Legal management teams appropriately informed of key risks and to ensure management consultation and support on all key strategic decision points.

Collaborate with other internal corporate teams (e.g. Finance, Corporate Secretary, Treasury, Tax, Community and External Affairs, etc.) to assure coordinated and accurate reporting and external communications regarding significant litigation disputes and claims.

Proactive management of legal costs through careful internal and external resource deployment, budgeting, active project management, and other techniques for assuring cost discipline.

Essential Education

Juris doctorate and/or LLM from a US accredited law school, with a valid license to practice law in at least one US jurisdiction.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Deep understanding and experience with complex civil litigation in the US federal and state court systems, including all phases of the formal judicial litigation process from discovery and pre-trial motion practice through to trial and post-judgment appeals.

Advanced negotiation skills and practical experience with alternative dispute resolution processes (e.g. mediation, arbitration and informal procedures) with demonstrated capability to effectively deliver favorable settlement outcomes.

Experience in managing, conducting or advising on corporate internal investigations, government investigations and inspections, audits, and criminal investigations, while not core to the role, would be an enhancing attribute.

The successful candidate must have outstanding written and oral communication skills, with the ability to communicate concise and understandable legal advice and recommendations concerning complex matters to non-lawyer business people.

This position requires the confidence, energy and experience necessary to work independently along with the interpersonal skills required to effectively lead diverse teams working directly with colleagues, clients and technical experts in a highly collaborative environment.

Some travel (10-25%) will be required to effectively perform the role.

Desirable Criteria

Experience with complex and / or contentious discovery and e-discovery projects.

Experience with environmental litigation including property damage and / or CERCLA claims.

bp's US Litigation team is charged with the unique accountability for effectively managing and resolving complex litigation and other disputes which present substantial legal, financial and reputational risk to the Company. The team is comprised of a diverse group of highly experienced and engaged litigation specialists with a proven track record for achieving outstanding results. While each team member works independently on their assigned portfolios and matters, the wealth of experience and expertise represented on the team is a great peer resource for collaborative challenge, learning and continued career development. The successful candidate should enjoy a fast-paced, diverse and complex work load, with significant opportunities to continue to develop leadership and project management skills and to advance their professional career in one of the world's most dynamic corporate litigation environments.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



