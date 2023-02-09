Counsel - Litigation and Disputes

Job summary

bp’s London based Litigation and Disputes Team (“the Team”) is seeking to add a new lawyer to the Team. As part of bp’s global group of specialist litigation and disputes lawyers, the Team is responsible for managing the major non-US commercial disputes the bp group of companies are involved in throughout the world. The team’s work includes managing complex, high value international arbitrations, litigation in courts in England and numerous other common and civil law jurisdictions, expert determinations and ADR processes.

The Team plays a crucial role in bp’s management of significant legal, financial and reputational risks. In doing so, Team members work closely with bp’s commercial lawyers and business teams in locations across the globe and from bp’s various businesses and activities including: production and operations; customer and products; trading and shipping and gas and low carbon energy.

As a member of bp’s specialist global legal team, you will work closely with people from a wide variety of cultures, backgrounds and disciplines, and have the opportunity to work in a truly collaborative environment. You will be part of a Global Litigation and Disputes team which allows us to work closely with our US Litigation and Disputes colleagues who are based in Houston and Chicago.

The Team’s portfolio of cases covers a wide variety of commercial disputes arising in global greening energy companies which are transitioning to net zero, including disputes relating to Concession Deeds/Production Sharing agreements; Joint Operating agreements; Gas Supply agreements; EPC contracts; de-commissioning agreements; equipment leases; Sale and Purchase agreements; a wide variety of novel agreements and licences arising in the low carbon space; climate related claims; tort-based claims and claims involving alleged breaches of statutory provisions and/or civil codes.

Another important component of the team’s work involves advisory work. This includes providing advice concerning the selection, drafting and negotiation of dispute resolution mechanisms; advising bp commercial lawyers and businesses on the merits of bp’s position regarding potentially contentious matters; and devising and deploying strategies to mitigate legal risks and (where appropriate) avoid formal disputes.

The role involves handling a very diverse workload and as a member of the Team you will be directly involved in and responsible for all aspects of managing complex contentious legal risks arising in a global business.

Key Accountabilities

Identifying legal, financial and reputational risks arising from major non-US commercial disputes and potential disputes involving bp companies, and developing and implementing strategies and tactics to communicate, mitigate and successfully manage those risks.

Direct oversight and management of international arbitrations, litigation, expert determinations and ADR processes occurring in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Close and effective collaboration with other members of the Team, bp’s commercial lawyers and other bp specialist lawyers.

Co-ordinating and leading teams of internal bp lawyers, business personnel and external lawyers.

Developing and deploying effective negotiation/settlement strategies and tactics.

Ensuring dispute related costs are accurately forecast, budgeted, managed and reported.



Education:

hold a UK legal qualification and current practicing certificate.

have practiced for at least four years as a specialist dispute resolution lawyer acting and advising in relation to international arbitration, litigation and ADR processes.

have experience of handling energy related disputes.



Job Requirements

Experience in handling disputes in both common and civil law jurisdictions (including on matters involving cross-border legal issues, multi-jurisdictional proceedings and foreign law).

Strong analytical skills that ensure thorough and timely identification and assessment of short and longer term risks arising in complex contentious matters.

Ability to recognise, understand and take account of business needs whilst also providing an independent assessment of risk.

Excellent communications skills including strong writing and drafting skills.

Pragmatic approach when problem solving.

Ability to succinctly and effectively communicate and explain complex legal issues to non-legal audiences at all levels of a large global company.

Desire to undertake intellectually challenging work.

Understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity, equity and inclusion.

Experience in building trusted relationships and influencing multiple stakeholders.

Ability to effectively prioritise competing demands, including in situations involving time sensitivities.

Equally comfortable in: (i) working autonomously; (ii) having a specific role as part of a bespoke team; and (iii) establishing and leading a group of internal and external lawyers and business personnel responsible for managing a particular dispute.

Thorough understanding of the English Civil Procedure Rules and the rules of the leading international arbitration institutions.

Proven planning and project management skills.

Possess the interpersonal skills and confidence to thrive in a collaborative environment



Desirable criteria :

Experience of working on matters involving a multidisciplinary legal team comprised of dispute resolution lawyers and other specialist legal teams (e.g. anti-bribery and corruption; Human Rights; competition/anti-trust; international trade regulations/sanctions).



Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.