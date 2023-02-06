Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Counsel - MENA

Counsel - MENA

Counsel - MENA

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi Emirate - Abu Dhabi
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Legal Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145126BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Counsel will be based in Abu Dhabi and will be a member of bp’s Middle East & North Africa (MENA) legal team. This is an international team with members located in Sunbury UK, Oman and Egypt and it advises and supports multiple material, operated, non-operated, and developing hydrocarbon, lower carbon and renewable businesses and opportunities across the MENA region – in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya and Egypt.
Counsel will report to the Manager for MENA Legal and will focus primarily on supporting bp’s material businesses and growth aspirations in the UAE, Oman and Kuwait – although work in other jurisdictions in region is also likely.

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.

Join our Team and advance your career as a
Counsel (MENA)!

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.
In this role You will (be):
  • Providing strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to senior leaders and other senior management on significant operational matters, transactions, projects and key legal developments and issues affecting bp’s businesses (primarily in the UAE and Oman, but also in the Middle East and North Africa)
  • Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of complex commercial transactions and documents, including production sharing agreements, shareholder agreements, business development agreements, investment documentation, purchase and sale agreements, and joint venture agreements, particularly in the hydrocarbon but also in the renewables and low carbon sectors
  • Identify and assess legal issues and risks affecting the various businesses, recommending legal strategies
  • Work closely with other regional lawyers in the MENA team and with specialist counsel in bp’s central teams maintaining oversight across the MENA portfolio, and with relevant specialists within other functions to ensure appropriate mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting the commercial clients, including in relation to the ongoing management of bp’s relationships and interests in joint ventures
  • Advising on compliance matters, collaborating closely with relevant specialists within BP Legal and identify and provide client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate
  • Capable of navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and applying a collaborative style and approach
  • Able to apply good business difficulty and judgment, strive for efficient solutions and will have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice
  • Assisting managing counsel with respect to providing recommendations on legal strategy for management of key issues and playing an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice;
  • Managing relationships with law firms across areas of responsibility, and effectively handling external legal costs

What You will need to be successful:
  • Proficiency in English (Arabic is an advantage)
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Legal
  • 10+ years’ Legal experience in a respected law firm or reputed in-house environment
  • Experience in an Oil&Gas / Energy / Renewables sectors
  • A proven record of leading or providing a significant contribution to the successful completion of numerous transactions/projects/matters
  • Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the challenges
  • Good Communication, stakeholder management and influencing skills
  • The highest professional and ethical standards that can be effectively deployed in a proportionate manner, maintaining an effective culture of compliance across businesses
  • Able to deal with unstructured/undefined issues or problems and deal with ambiguous and commercially uncertain situations
  • Excellent time management and project management skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to develop effective relationships with and work closely and engage proactively with business and legal colleagues based locally and in other locations
  • The ability to lead and contribute to represent BP Legal within the Region

Apply Search all jobs at bp