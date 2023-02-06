Counsel - MENA

Counsel will be based in Abu Dhabi and will be a member of bp’s Middle East & North Africa (MENA) legal team. This is an international team with members located in Sunbury UK, Oman and Egypt and it advises and supports multiple material, operated, non-operated, and developing hydrocarbon, lower carbon and renewable businesses and opportunities across the MENA region – in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya and Egypt.
Counsel will report to the Manager for MENA Legal and will focus primarily on supporting bp’s material businesses and growth aspirations in the UAE, Oman and Kuwait – although work in other jurisdictions in region is also likely.