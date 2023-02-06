Counsel - MENA

Yes - up to 50%

Counsel will be based in Abu Dhabi and will be a member of bp’s Middle East & North Africa (MENA) legal team. This is an international team with members located in Sunbury UK, Oman and Egypt and it advises and supports multiple material, operated, non-operated, and developing hydrocarbon, lower carbon and renewable businesses and opportunities across the MENA region – in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya and Egypt.

Counsel will report to the Manager for MENA Legal and will focus primarily on supporting bp’s material businesses and growth aspirations in the UAE, Oman and Kuwait – although work in other jurisdictions in region is also likely.

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.



We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.



Providing strategic and day to day legal advice and counsel to senior leaders and other senior management on significant operational matters, transactions, projects and key legal developments and issues affecting bp’s businesses (primarily in the UAE and Oman, but also in the Middle East and North Africa)

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of complex commercial transactions and documents, including production sharing agreements, shareholder agreements, business development agreements, investment documentation, purchase and sale agreements, and joint venture agreements, particularly in the hydrocarbon but also in the renewables and low carbon sectors

Identify and assess legal issues and risks affecting the various businesses, recommending legal strategies

Work closely with other regional lawyers in the MENA team and with specialist counsel in bp’s central teams maintaining oversight across the MENA portfolio, and with relevant specialists within other functions to ensure appropriate mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting the commercial clients, including in relation to the ongoing management of bp’s relationships and interests in joint ventures

Advising on compliance matters, collaborating closely with relevant specialists within BP Legal and identify and provide client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate

Capable of navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and applying a collaborative style and approach

Able to apply good business difficulty and judgment, strive for efficient solutions and will have a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice

Assisting managing counsel with respect to providing recommendations on legal strategy for management of key issues and playing an active role in the development and implementation of legally compliant and commercially focused legal advice;

Managing relationships with law firms across areas of responsibility, and effectively handling external legal costs

