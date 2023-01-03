Counsel - Mauritania & Senegal

Job summary

In Mauritania & Senegal, bp has accessed an elite hydrocarbon basin. We are currently developing the giant Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field as a world-scale LNG and domestic gas project, and also have significant additional discovered gas resource in both Mauritania and Senegal. This is a very material business for bp and is an opportunity to have a significant impact in a developing part of the world in partnership with the host nations.

The GTA field straddles the Mauritania-Senegal maritime boundary, contains an estimated 15tcf of discovered resources, and is being progressed by bp as a joint cross-border development. This is a landmark project that will produce significant volumes of LNG and condensate for international sale and gas for domestic use. It is progressing at pace, with first production targeted for 2023 and additional phases of development already being planned.

In addition bp has material additional gas discoveries in both Mauritania (BirAllah) and Senegal (Yakaar-Teranga), and is exploring options to bring these resources to market. We have also recently signed an agreement with the Mauritanian Government in relation to a significant green hydrogen development powered by renewable energy.

The Counsel M&S will support the existing three-lawyer team comprising Managing Counsel, Senior Counsel and Counsel across a wide range of activity in this varied and ambitious region. This is a superb opportunity to be part of building a material profit centre for BP in a developing part of the world, providing legal advice to a business of material scale, complexity and strategic significance.

Progress of the GTA project and our various business development opportunities and development of the region will be rapid, giving the lawyer recruited into this role a great chance to improve their network and make a significant impact.

This role will report to the Managing Counsel.

Key Accountabilities

Be an integral member legal team supporting the region, with opportunities to interact with multiple parts of the organisation including Finance, Business Development, Projects & Operations, Subsurface & Reservoir Development; Ethics & Compliance; and Procurement.

Provide legal support on a range of issues to the bp business teams located in Sunbury, Mauritania and Senegal, to include:

upstream business development / project development work including development / negotiation of required contractual frameworks with JV partners, host governments and other stakeholders;

Hydrocarbon sales arrangements (potentially including LNG, gas, and condensate);

Pipeline / other infrastructure development including corporate structuring and establishment of tolling / alternative structures;

Project financing / alternative funding options;

Various asset management matters under PSCs / JOAs (e.g. interpretation of production-sharing mechanisms; relinquishment / retention of PSC acreage; etc);

supporting potential farmin/farmout opportunities for the acquisition or disposal of business interests (to include data room exercises, Confidentiality Agreements etc); and

working with Procurement & Supply Chain on the procurement of goods and services.

Develop and maintain business relationships within the BP organisation and with external stakeholders, including BP’s partners and host governments.

Liaise with external counsel as appropriate.

Education:

Qualified to practice English law

Experience and Job Requirements:

Consistent record of commercial awareness and high quality contribution to business delivery.

The highest professional and ethical standards and a strong commitment to excellence.

Exposure to complex legal work and proven understanding of contracting and commercial fundamentals.

Experience of the Upstream oil and gas industry.

Strong client counselling skills with demonstrable ability to assess and effectively communicate relevant legal and business risks and build ‘trusted advisor’ relationships.

Consistent track record to work collaboratively to deliver optimal business outcomes, to include working with Managing Counsel, Senior Counsel and Counsel, as well as working independently with specialist lawyers in the wider bp legal team.

Consistent record to deal with conflicting and challenging demands.

Excellent social skills and an ability to develop effective relationships and work optimally with business colleagues and legal colleagues based in the UK and overseas.

Drive, dedication, a bias for action and a preparedness to collaborate and innovate.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Desirable criteria

In-house work

Fluent French speaking and/or civil law qualified.

Experience of working in developing markets.

Experience of dealing with national governments, national oil companies and/or regulators.

Experience of understanding and advising on non-technical risks including security, human rights, NGOs, environment and social investment.

Arabic language skills.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.