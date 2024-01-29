Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Counsel - Middle East and North Africa Region

In this role You will:

Report to the Managing Counsel for Egypt & Libya

Provide advice to senior leadership of the Region on legal aspects of a broad range of business, governance, and ethical issues which may arise. This includes identifying and highlighting business and legal risks and developing effective and practical strategies for the management of these

Ensure effective liaison with central bp Legal teams, including involvement of and liaison with bp Legal specialists as vital.

Plan, coordinate and own the provision of legal support both internal and external to sophisticated projects that have strategic value and significant financial impact.

Work closely with and encourage an atmosphere of partnership and collaboration with the Region legal team located across Cairo, the wider Region and specialist teams located outside the Region.

Handle relationships with law firms across the Region within the area of responsibility.

Face key challenges involving providing operational support across a range of operated and non-operated assets, primarily in Egypt and Libya. This includes demonstrating and applying legal skills, corporate policies, and departmental policies to sophisticated assignments requiring maturity and judgment.

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in transactions and negotiations supporting upstream and/or commercial projects, and in establishing corporate and contractual joint ventures.

A record of commercial awareness with a high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery.

Strong client counselling skills with proven track record to assess and optimally communicate relevant legal and business risks.

Able to address unstructured/undefined issues or problems and navigate ambiguous and commercially uncertain situations.

Excellent time and project management skills, capable of prioritizing conflicting demands and supervising the delivery of legal services across a broad and varied business base.

Excellent communication skills and an ability to develop effective relationships with and work closely and engage proactively with business colleagues and legal colleagues based locally and in other locations.

Drive, dedication, a bias for action and a preparedness to collaborate and innovate.

The ability to work independently, lead and chip in to represent BP Legal within the Region.

Ability to draft and negotiate legal agreements in Arabic and English.

Qualified to practice law in Egypt.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.