Legal Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Counsel, Mobility & Convenience Americas reports to the Managing Counsel, Mobility & Convenience Americas, providing strategic, comprehensive, risk-based analysis and solutions-focused legal guidance to bp’s Customer & Products and Mobility & Convenience businesses.

These businesses include but are not limited to: 1) the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) which is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned company operated and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail gas station stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and the northeast; and, 2) bp Pulse which is the company’s future mobility & solutions business with focuses on EV charging technologies and offers.

• Be a trusted advisor and leader to the business teams. Counsel on day to day operations as well as strategic projects.

• Develop strong working relationships with clients and local/global legal team members.

• Work closely to communicate and collaborate with other commercial lawyers and specialist lawyers (in areas such as anti-bribery, anti-trust, IP, Litigation, M&A, Employment law, HSSE, advertising & marketing, franchise, Corporate and Regulatory) within BP, while remaining the face of the law department with the business

• Provide strategic and commercially focused legal advice and be a value added contributor to the businesses’ growth agenda while promoting a legal compliance culture that is constructive and pragmatic.

• Use contracts and processes to define and strengthen commercial relationships and to appropriately manage legal and business risks; while integrating legal compliance into business operations to support BP’s sustainable competitive advantage;

• Supervise and manage external counsels, internal support staff and legal budgets

• Based in Louisville, Kentucky (preferable) with minimal approved travel.

• Minimum of five years commercial and real estate law experience, preferably in the retail industry.

• Ability to create and improve processes used by legal and business teams to collaborate and drive efficiency.

• Strong research, writing, and legal drafting and analysis capabilities.

• Experience handling responses to administrative charges and supporting internal investigations.

• Ability to manage external resource including outside counsel and third-party consultants.

• Strong negotiation and ability to manage commercial disputes as they arise.

• Ability to work interactively and collaboratively within a legal team structure on projects which have common owners or issues.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

• Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity, equity and inclusion are valued.

• Ability to train client teams on relevant topics pertinent to their business, but also gain understanding and train on Anti-trust/competition, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Franchise as needed.

• Experience communicating and working effectively with senior level and group leaders.

• JD Degree from an accredited U.S. law school

• A valid, active license to practice law in any state in the U.S.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



