Counsel, Mobility & Convenience Americas

Job summary

The Mobility and Convenience Americas - Counsel provides strategic, risk-based analysis and solutions-focused legal guidance to bp’s Customer & Products and Mobility & Convenience businesses



These businesses include but are not limited to: 1) the Retail Operating Organization (ROO), an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned company operated and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail gas station stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and the northeast; and, 2) bp Pulse, bp’s future mobility & solutions business with focuses on EV charging technologies and offers.



Primary responsibilities of this role will be to provide real estate and commercial legal support, two key areas of growth for bp . This role is part of an in-house commercial law team that provides client support throughout the Americas. Real estate duties include but are not limited to property management, acquisition and divestment, EPC, lease drafting/negotiation real estate contracts, lease agreements, reciprocal easement agreements and CC&R Declarations, economic incentive/tax increment financing/tax revenue sharing agreements. The commercial duties include day to day client counseling on matters including operations, vendor/supplier, safety, compliance, investigations, general liability, sales & marketing and strategic projects.



This role is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

In this role you will:



Be a trusted advisor and leader to business teams on day-to-day operations and strategic projects

Develop strong working relationships with clients and local/global legal team members

Work closely to communicate and collaborate with peer and specialist lawyers (in areas such as anti-bribery, anti-trust, IP, Litigation, M&A, Employment law, HSSE, advertising & marketing, franchise, Corporate and Regulatory) while remaining the face of bp legal with the business

Use contracts and processes to define commercial relationships and appropriately manage legal and business risks; while integrating legal compliance into business operations to support bp’s sustainable competitive advantage in a constructive and pragmatic way

Lead and manage external counsels, internal support staff and legal budgets

Minimum of five years commercial and real estate law experience, preferably in retail.

Working knowledge of fuel industry-related/ retail convenience matters preferred for company operated and third-party operated sites (franchisee channel).

Ability to create and improve processes used by legal and business teams to collaborate and drive efficiency.

Strong research, writing, legal drafting, and analysis capabilities.

Ability to manage external resources including outside counsel and third-party consultants.

Strong negotiation and ability to manage commercial disputes as they arise.

Work collaboratively within a legal team structure on projects which have common owners or issues.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong commitment to a teamwork environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity, equity and inclusion are valued.

Ability to train client teams on relevant topics pertinent to their business, but also gain understanding and train on Anti-trust/competition, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Franchise as needed.

Experience communicating and effectively partnering with senior and group level leaders.

Self-starter with clear understanding of how to learn new areas of law/businesses and adept at creating their own support networks.

High emotional intelligence that can adjust communication and leadership style to specific circumstances.

Juris Doctor Degree from an accredited U.S. law schoolA valid, active license to practice law in any state in the U.S.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!