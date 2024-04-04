Counsel - People & Culture

This role is not eligible for relocation

Legal Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Provide specialist legal advice to P&C, and bp businesses in the US, Americas and Trinidad on a wide range of employment issues, including:

Client advice and counsel – provide daily counseling to P&C, managers and other lawyers on a wide range of employment law matters, including discipline, employee capability, requests for leave, contractor management, wage and hour issues, etc.

Reorganisations – advice on corporate reorganisations and individual and collective redundancies

Policy work – helping to review policies and procedures such as reviewing leave policies, contingent worker, drug and alcohol testing, etc.

Employment advice on private and publicly quoted company mergers, acquisitions and disposals; advice on in-sourcings, outsourcings and joint ventures

Labor Relations – providing negotiation and labor relations advice for unionized work forces

International assignment agreements – helping to advise on day to day queries from International Mobility and reviewing contracts

Co-ordinating and obtaining legal advice from a number of different jurisdictions to support and advise on multi-state and/or global projects

Litigation and Agency claims management, particularly on the U.S. west coast

Settlement agreements – drafting and negotiating settlement and separation agreements

Investigations – advising on (and occasionally running) internal investigations related to violations of company policies.

Training – helping to run training sessions for members of P&C and legal, including quarterly sessions for BP employment lawyers globally.

Best Practices – helping to review/ update the team’s best practice, e.g. various agreements, templates and legal guidance notes.

Law degree (J.D.) and admitted to practice in the United States

Strong preference for California or Illinois law license

Must have extensive employment law expertise and a proven track record of handling multiple complex matters at a time.

Must be decisive under pressure, including when operating with limited information.

Essential to focus on material risks only and always be pragmatic in their advice.

Experience of working in house, retail and west coast experience highly desired.

Need excellent, succinct communication skills.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.