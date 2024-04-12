Job summary

Legal Group



The Counsel - People & Culture will provide specialist legal advice to P&C, the businesses in the UK and MoW on a wide range of employment issues, including:

Client advice and counsel – provide daily counselling to HR, managers and other lawyers on a wide range of employment law matters, including disciplinary, employee capability, requests for leave, contractor management, and wage payment and working time, etc.

Reorganisations – advice on corporate reorganisations and individual and collective redundancies

Policy work – helping to review policies and procedures such as reviewing shared parental leave, adoption and working time policies.

Employment advice on private and publicly quoted company mergers, acquisitions and disposals; TUPE advice on insourcings, outsourcings and joint ventures

Industrial Relations/ Works Councils – advising on trade union and Works Council issues

International assignment agreements – helping to advise on day to day queries from International Mobility and reviewing contracts

Co-ordinating legal advice from a number of different jurisdictions to support and advise on global projects

Employment Tribunal claims – handling employment tribunal claims

Settlement agreements – drafting and negotiating settlement agreements

Investigations – advising on (and occasionally running) internal investigations related to violations of company policies.

Handling data subject access requests

Training – helping to run training sessions for members of P&C and legal, including quarterly sessions for BP employment lawyers globally.

Precedents – helping to review/ update the team’s precedents, e.g. secondment agreements and writing legal guidance notes for P&C.

The job requires a lawyer acting as a trusted advisor and working with minimal supervision on multiple complex matters at a time, plus the ability to influence stakeholders in achieving the right outcome for the business, in line with our beliefs.

Must have several years employment law expertise and a proven track record of handling multiple complex matters at a time.

Must be decisive under pressure, including when operating with limited information.

Essential to focus on material risks only and always be pragmatic in their advice.

Need excellent, succinct communication skills.

Experience of working as an employment lawyer in house is preferable but those with experience gained in a law firm will be considered.

Law degree (or equivalent) and LPC qualification

A qualified solicitor or barrister in England & Wales.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Employment Issues, Labor and Employment Law, Legal Consulting, Legal Practices, Strategic Advice



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.