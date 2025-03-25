This role is eligible for relocation within country

Legal Group



Counsel - People & Culture will provide specialist employment law advice to People & Culture (P&C) and the businesses in India, including senior leaders, on a wide range of employment issues, including:

Client advice and counsel – provide daily counselling to P&C, managers and other lawyers on a wide range of Indian employment law matters, including labour law compliance issues, disciplinary matters, employee performance concerns, requests for leave, contractor management, and wage payment and working time, etc.

Reorganizations – advice on corporate reorganizations and individual and collective redundancies.

Policy work – helping to review policies and procedures such as reviewing disciplinary, anti-sexual harassment, leave and working time policies.

Employment advice on company mergers, acquisitions and disposals; advice on transfer of undertakings, employee transfers, insourcings, outsourcings and joint ventures.

Industrial Relations – advising on any trade union issues

International assignment agreements – helping to advise on day to day legal queries from International Mobility and reviewing contracts.

Co-ordinating legal advice from a number of different jurisdictions and providing inputs on Indian employment law aspects to support and advise on global projects

Employment Tribunal / court claims – reviewing employment tribunal / court claims and involving external legal counsel where vital.

Reviewing notices from labour authorities and providing legal and strategic inputs.

Coordinating with external legal counsel, where required.

Settlement agreements – drafting and negotiating settlement agreements

Investigations – advising on (and if part of the disciplinary committee, conducting) internal investigations related to violations of company policies.

Training – helping to run training sessions for members of P&C and legal, including quarterly sessions for BP employment lawyers globally.

Training – helping to run training sessions for employees on workplace matters, such as anti-sexual harassment.

Precedents – helping to review/ update bp’s precedents, e.g. offer letters, secondment agreements and writing legal guidance notes for P&C.

The job requires a lawyer acting as a trusted advisor and working with minimal direction on multiple complex matters at a time, plus the ability to influence collaborators in achieving the right outcome for the business, in line with our beliefs!

Qualification and Experience:

Must have at least 3 years employment law expertise and a proven track record of prioritizing multiple complex matters at a time.

Must be decisive under pressure, including when operating with limited information.

Crucial to focus on material risks only and always be pragmatic in their advice.

Need excellent, succinct interpersonal skills.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employment Advice, Employment Law Advice, Influencing, Labor and Employment Law, Labor Law Compliance, Legal Consulting, Legal Practices, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Advice, Supplier Relationship Management

