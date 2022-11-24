Counsel, Refining & Products Trading

Job summary

bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's energy trading division, responsible for the physical and financial trading of oil, refined products, biofuels, gas, power, LNG and low carbon fuels. It is a friendly, creative and dynamic organisation, and is a face to the traded energy markets. We wish to recruit a lawyer to join our team supporting Refining & Products Trading, Europe & Africa to support the business' growth agenda (particularly in biofuels, but also including oil and refined products). The role will involve collaboration with our Marketing & Origination and Structured Trade Finance teams, as well as the trading benches. The successful candidate will be part of a diverse and collegiate team, with the expectation that over time that they will be exposed to a number of the team's areas of accountability, including:

Day-to-day support for the operational aspects of physical commodity trading, including shipping, quantity and quality claims, demurrage, non-performance and other contractual issues;

Lower carbon activities, such as biofuels, circular economy and emission reduction projects;

Term deals for supply and purchase contracts of oil and refined products;

Financing transactions (for example, prepayments, pre-export finance, reserve-based lending, acquisition finance, project finance and trade finance);

Disputes;

New technologies, such as supporting blockchain ventures;

Joint ventures, storage arrangements and new country access;

Anti-bribery and corruption, trade sanctions and competition law issues

The legal team and trading business are extremely collaborative environments where individuals are focussed on problem solving and reacting to the dynamics of the international energy markets. The work is highly varied and challenging, covering a range of activities from the North Sea to Southern Africa. Lawyers work autonomously on matters but with support from a diverse team and the wider BP Legal function, with an emphasis on cross-fertilisation of know how and expertise.

The individual will primarily support the day to day trading, origination and structured trade finance activities in bp's trading business. Accountability will include providing broad commercial legal advice as vital, working closely with traders and support functions including Credit, Tax, Treasury, Compliance and the Contracts team.

Key qualification:

Qualified lawyer

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with clients on the trading floor and senior management to achieve the desired result.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a great teammate working in a global function.

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose different options and build consensus. Integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment.

The areas below would be helpful but are not crucial:

Experience of commodity trading, commercial agreements, offtakes and financing documents;

Experience in acquiring equity stakes establishing joint ventures; and

Expanding activity in Spain would make Spanish language skills or legal experience helpful

