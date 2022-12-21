Counsel - Refining & Products Trading Americas

Job summary

bp’s Trading & Shipping Legal team is looking for a Counsel to support the refining and products trading Americas (rptA) business based in Chicago and Houston. As we reimagine energy (click here to learn more), rptA is using its scale and expertise to deliver value for its customers and bp in energy and carbon markets across the Americas!



This role will provide counsel and guidance to rptA’s low carbon solutions and refining and products trading business units and includes responsibility for counseling, drafting, negotiating, and providing other transactional and regulatory support to the environmental products business lines.



The ideal candidate is team- and action- oriented; has humility and creativity; and thrives in a collaborative environment. This role is located in Chicago or Houston.

Key Accountabilities:

Drafting and negotiating physical and financial purchase and sale agreements for environmental products, crude oil and refined products;

Reviewing, drafting, and negotiating credit support arrangements such as guarantees, credit support annexes, letters of credit, master netting agreements, and security agreements;

Drafting and negotiating business development transactions, including storage agreements and supply and offtake transactions; and

Advising as to the relevant laws and regulations applicable to environmental, oil and petroleum product transactions, including international trade and marine issues, trade sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering, Incoterms, guarantees and letter of credits.

Education:

Must be a licensed attorney in good standing in any U.S. state and willing and able to obtain a license under Illinois law for in-house counsel, if applicable.

About you:

Knowledge of, or the ability to quickly understand, environmental products markets (including biogas), derivatives, market participants, market dynamics, commonly used trading forms or terms and conditions and regulations in the US;

A strong grasp of regulations and sensitivities regarding environmental products and environmental products trading;

Understanding of refining, storage, transportation, logistics, production basins, downstream markets, market participants, market dynamics, commonly used trading forms or GTCs, and regulation of crude oil and refined products in the US;

A proven record of commercial awareness and of high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery;

Highest professional and ethical standards and a commitment to safety and compliance; and

of experience providing client counseling, negotiating and drafting, preferably with (a) the trading and marketing of environmental products, crude oil, and/or refined products, and (b) complex structured transactions, including:

In addition, it would be helpful if you had:

Knowledge of additional commodity markets. Commodity-specific regulatory knowledge (FERC, CFTC, RFS, CARB, MARPOL, etc.).

Familiarity with anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering, export control, antitrust, environmental, and other laws or regulations relevant to international transactions

Knowledge of INCOTERMS, maritime law, chartering, or other key aspects of waterborne transactions

Ability to review and comment on environmental products regulations and rulemaking

Knowledge of creditor rights, UCC Article 9 and/or bankruptcy laws

Knowledge of trade finance

International and/or cross-business experience

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!