Counsel - Regulatory Compliance

Job summary

We are looking for a qualified lawyer to join the team providing legal advice all matters relating to trade or financial sanctions, export controls and anti-boycotts (“International Trade Regulations”). The role involves providing the full range of advice including on advisory matters, significant transactions, investigations, and regulatory action to all businesses and functions within the bp group. Typical activities include:

providing advice on dealing with counterparties who pose a sanctions risk to bp, including licensing and contractual matters;

advising our Ethics & Compliance teams on design and maintenance of our compliance programme;

providing legal advice to our export controls team;

supporting and conducting internal investigations; and

advising on dealing with regulators and government bodies, including obtaining licences and meeting regulatory requirements.

The role sits within bp’s Competition & Regulatory Compliance legal team which advises on some of bp’s highest risk areas: International Trade Regulation, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money Laundering and Competition. Although the role is focused on International Trade Regulations, there will be opportunities to learn or support in other areas within the broader portfolio and experience in these other areas will be seen as valuable.

The role requires the confidence, energy, and experience necessary to work with moderate supervision, and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other lawyers, business people, ethics and compliance professionals, investigators, and other functional teams.

The successful candidate should enjoy a fast-paced and diverse workload and have proven skills in providing precise, well thought out, commercial legal advice to businesses with highly complex challenges.

The role is based at BP’s Canada Square or Sunbury offices in London. The ability to occasionally travel to locations throughout the world is necessary.

Key Accountabilities :

This role is accountable for:

Providing the full range of legal advice and training to BP’s global businesses and functions on sanctions and export control compliance.

Developing consistent and credible strategies to assess and manage ITR legal risks, and working collaboratively across stakeholder networks in BP to implement them.

Interpreting and analysing current and proposed laws/regulations.

Essential Education:

Licensed to practice law in the UK, EU, or United States.

Job Requirements:

The successful candidate should have:

Experience advising on UK, EU, and/or US international trade issues and liaising with or supporting interactions with relevant government authorities (e.g., HM Treasury, OFSI, the US Department of Commerce, OFAC, and/or Department of Justice (DOJ));

Working knowledge of UK, EU, and/or US trade sanctions and export control laws;

Strong interpersonal, advocacy, collaborative, and other communication skills, and the ability to act as a trusted adviser;

Demonstrated sensitivity to the needs of different countries and cultures, and ability to engage and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners, and networks;

Proven record of sound judgment, commercial awareness, and high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery;

Strong ability to influence others, and to anticipate and respond to different viewpoints.

Although not required, other highly desirable qualifications include:

Experience with ABC matters and compliance-related advice under the U.K. Bribery Act and/or the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

Working knowledge of the energy industry; and

Direct experience working as a regulatory lawyer within a large corporate environment.

Diversity Statement:

