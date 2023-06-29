Counsel - Regulatory Compliance

Job summary

We are looking for a qualified lawyer to join the team providing legal advice on matters relating to financial and trade sanctions, export controls and anti-boycott laws (“International Trade Regulations”) across bp’s global business. While not a core focus of the role, you will also be required to advise on other regulatory matters from time to time, including anti-bribery and corruption (“ABC”) and anti-money laundering (“AML”), although prior experience of these areas is not a pre-requisite. You will be part of a small, dynamic and collaborative group of lawyers in our Regulatory Compliance team who help the business remain compliant with applicable laws. Typical activities will include: • advising the business on whether proposed transactions would expose bp to risk under applicable laws, providing guidance and advising on appropriate risk mitigation measures; • providing advice on dealing with counterparties who pose a sanctions risk to bp, including licensing and contractual matters; • dealing with senior stakeholders in the business; • working collaboratively with other members of the Regulatory Compliance team; • advising our Ethics & Compliance teams on design and maintenance of our compliance programme; • providing legal advice to our export controls team; • directing investigations; and • advising on dealing with regulators and government bodies, including obtaining licences and meeting regulatory requirements. The role requires the confidence, energy, and experience necessary to work with moderate supervision, and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other lawyers, business people, ethics and compliance professionals, investigators, and other functional teams. The successful candidate should enjoy a fast-paced and diverse workload and have proven skills in providing precise, well thought out, commercial legal advice to businesses with highly complex challenges. The role is based at BP’s Canada Square or Sunbury offices in London. The ability to occasionally travel to locations throughout the world is valuable but not necessary.

Legal Group



This role is accountable for:

Providing legal advice to BP’s global businesses and functions on International Trade Regulations.

Supporting the broader Regulatory Compliance team providing advice on other regulatory matters from time to time including bribery, corruption and money laundering laws.

Developing consistent and credible strategies to assess and manage regulatory legal risks, and working collaboratively across stakeholder networks in BP to implement them.

Interpreting and analysing current and proposed laws/regulations.

Essential Experience:

The successful candidate should have:

Working knowledge of the fundamental principles of UK, EU, and/or US sanctions and export control laws;

Some experience advising on UK, EU, and/or US sanctions, ABC and/or AML laws, gained either in a specialist advisory role or in the context of a more general, commercial legal role;

Strong interpersonal, advocacy, collaborative, and other communication skills, and the ability to act as a trusted adviser;

Demonstrated sensitivity to the needs of different countries and cultures, and ability to engage and respect the diverse contributions of teams, partners, and networks;

Proven record of sound judgment, commercial awareness, and high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery; and ability to influence others, and to anticipate and respond to different viewpoints.

Essential Education / Qualifications:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.Licensed to practice law in the UK, EU, or United States.

Although not required, other highly desirable qualifications include:

Liaising with or supporting interactions with relevant government authorities (e.g., HM Treasury, OFSI, the US Department of Commerce, OFAC, and/or Department of Justice (DOJ);

Experience with ABC and/or AML matters and compliance-related advice under the U.K. Bribery Act and/or the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

Working knowledge of the energy industry; and

Experience working as a regulatory lawyer within a large corporate environment or in a law firm.

Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.