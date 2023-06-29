Counsel - Regulatory Compliance

We are looking for a qualified lawyer to join the team providing legal advice on matters relating to financial and trade sanctions, export controls and anti-boycott laws (“International Trade Regulations”) across bp’s global business. While not a core focus of the role, you will also be required to advise on other regulatory matters from time to time, including anti-bribery and corruption (“ABC”) and anti-money laundering (“AML”), although prior experience of these areas is not a pre-requisite. You will be part of a small, dynamic and collaborative group of lawyers in our Regulatory Compliance team who help the business remain compliant with applicable laws. Typical activities will include: • advising the business on whether proposed transactions would expose bp to risk under applicable laws, providing guidance and advising on appropriate risk mitigation measures; • providing advice on dealing with counterparties who pose a sanctions risk to bp, including licensing and contractual matters; • dealing with senior stakeholders in the business; • working collaboratively with other members of the Regulatory Compliance team; • advising our Ethics & Compliance teams on design and maintenance of our compliance programme; • providing legal advice to our export controls team; • directing investigations; and • advising on dealing with regulators and government bodies, including obtaining licences and meeting regulatory requirements. The role requires the confidence, energy, and experience necessary to work with moderate supervision, and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other lawyers, business people, ethics and compliance professionals, investigators, and other functional teams. The successful candidate should enjoy a fast-paced and diverse workload and have proven skills in providing precise, well thought out, commercial legal advice to businesses with highly complex challenges. The role is based at BP’s Canada Square or Sunbury offices in London. The ability to occasionally travel to locations throughout the world is valuable but not necessary.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
