Counsel, Retail Energy

Job summary

bp’s Trading & Shipping Legal team is looking for legal Counsel to support the gas and power trading Americas (GPTA) business based in Houston.



The ideal candidate will enjoy working with a collaborative team of attorneys and a fast-paced, diverse, and complex workload. In this role you will have significant opportunities to develop leadership skills and to advance your professional career in one of the world's most dynamic trading and marketing environments!



As we reimagine energy (click here to learn more), GPTA is a part of bp’s trading & shipping business and uses its scale and expertise to deliver value for its customers and bp in energy markets across the Americas. GPTA is the largest marketer of natural gas in the U.S, and bp trading & shipping is one of the world’s leading energy marketing operations and trading teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Review, draft and negotiate physical and financial purchase and sale agreements (whether bespoke, requests for proposals, industry standard GTCs, or master trading agreements) for various energy products, including wholesale and retail natural gas and power.

Review, draft, and negotiate credit support arrangements such as guarantees, credit support annexes, letters of credit, master netting agreements, and security agreements.

Advise business units regarding diverse array of legal issues ranging from credit support matters and general state (PUC), regional (ISO) and federal (FERC)(CFTC) regulatory issues.

Cross-team collaboration and coordination of legal issues with the other internal Legal Teams, with colleagues in Canada, the UK and Singapore, Compliance and with outside counsel.

About you:

Law degree required. Must be licensed attorney in good standing in the US.

A minimum of 4 years of transactional experience providing client counseling, negotiating, and drafting. Preferably with the trading and marketing of gas and power products and retail gas or power.

Familiarity with federal (FERC and CFTC), state (PUC), regional (ISO) and exchange (ICE and CME) rules and regulations. Good understanding of the principles and can independently use the knowledge.

Experienced in downstream markets, market dynamics, commonly used trading forms and GTCs.

Proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships based on trust empathy and respect, with a wide and diverse set of partners.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences with a willingness to challenge the status quo, enabling innovation and change.

In addition, it would be helpful if you had:

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

The facility for fast-paced client counseling on commodity trading issues and dispute resolution skills.

The ability to advise and influence business clients in the development and implementation of legally compliant business transactions, risk assurance and common standards and processes.

Can self-motivate and prioritize conflicting demands, operate against timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!