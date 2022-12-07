Counsel, Retail Energy

bp’s Trading & Shipping Legal team is looking for legal Counsel to support the gas and power trading Americas (GPTA) business based in Houston.
The ideal candidate will enjoy working with a collaborative team of attorneys and a fast-paced, diverse, and complex workload. In this role you will have significant opportunities to develop leadership skills and to advance your professional career in one of the world's most dynamic trading and marketing environments!
As we reimagine energy (click here to learn more), GPTA is a part of bp’s trading & shipping business and uses its scale and expertise to deliver value for its customers and bp in energy markets across the Americas. GPTA is the largest marketer of natural gas in the U.S, and bp trading & shipping is one of the world’s leading energy marketing operations and trading teams.
Key Accountabilities:
About you:
In addition, it would be helpful if you had: