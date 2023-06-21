Counsel – Trading & Shipping, Eastern Hemisphere

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’ s energy trading division, responsible for the physical and financial trading of oil, refined products, biofuels, gas, power and low carbon products. It is a friendly, exciting and dynamic organisation, and is bp’s face to the traded markets. This role will provide a unique opportunity to support T&S’ diverse and exciting business, including growth areas such as low carbon solutions, biofuels, power and hydrogen, all key to bp’s corporate purpose to reimagine energy.

Key Accountabilities:

- Advising T&S businesses on custom transaction structures, and drafting and negotiating transaction documentation for complex transactions such as financing and offtake arrangements.

- Day to day trading support across different Asia Pacific and Middle East jurisdictions.

- Advising on new projects and critical initiatives including the expansion of the business in low carbon markets.Working closely and establishing good working relationships with T&S legal colleagues in the other regions together with bp legal specialist teams and outside counsel.

- Working confidently and effectively with business and functional partners with minimal supervision, but with the judgement to promptly inform and work with the Managing Counsel on more complex and sensitive matters.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Pragmatic and able to work towards commercial and practical solutions.

- Ability to prioritise conflicting demands, operate independently and effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

- Excellent oral and written communication skills, and ability to communicate complex issues clearly and succinctly.An ability to work internationally and navigate different legal regimes.

- Consistent track record as an effective teammate. Ability to build and maintain strong professional working relationships and promote networking, open communication and effective collaboration.

- Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment.

Desirable criteria:

- Experience in oil and gas commodity trading and understanding of the market dynamics and risks in the Asia Pacific region.

- M&A experience in a world-class international law firm.

- Knowledge of carbon markets.

- Preference for Singapore, UK, Hong Kong or Australia qualified lawyers.

- Significant post qualification experience in private practice and/or in-house.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



