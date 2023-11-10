Counsel, Trading & Shipping, LNG

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused legal guidance on LNG matters, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.



Job Description:

This role will provide legal support to the Western Hemisphere LNG business within bp trading & shipping, as part of the LNG Legal team in London.

The business handles:

long term, high value sales and purchases of LNG as part of a growing portfolio

shorter term LNG trading in Europe, Africa and the Americas

assisting in the development of LNG-associated infrastructure

related disputes and arbitrations.



The LNG Counsel would contribute to a range of business development and commercial activities including structuring transactions, risk identification, document drafting and negotiation, regulatory compliance advice and advising on disputes. This role may also provide legal support to other related activities in the region, for example downstream LNG-associated infrastructure and/or other related water-borne commodities in the transition space e.g. hydrogen, ammonia etc.



This role will require performance at a high level interacting with senior colleagues so the candidate should have strong technical skills and proven experience.

Key Accountabilities:

Working as part of the LNG legal team in London in liaison and collaboration with the LNG legal team in Singapore and other legal teams in the region, the Legal Counsel will work closely with the originators, traders, and project managers, together with other functional partners (incl. Credit, Tax, Operations, Shipping, Product Control) in a fast paced commodity trading environment, and potentially in downstream LNG projects and in other related water-borne commodities space.

The primary accountabilities will include:

Reviewing, drafting and negotiating:

i) LNG master trading agreements and related documentation for shorter term physical transactions and structured products and derivative transactions (e.g., ISDAs and confirmations);

ii) Complex, high value, bespoke mid and long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements;

iii) Infrastructure project documentation in respect of greenfield LNG projects, including supply agreements, equity participation/JV arrangements, EPC contracts etc.;

Providing structuring advice and compliance guidance for LNG trading activity (primarily physical, but also derivative OTC and on exchange) and more structured activity such as “ship to ship” trading structures, marketing arrangements, LNG value chain optimisations;

Advising on contract implementation and LNG operational events, including force majeure, late ship arrivals, cargo scheduling issues, credit support, trade compliance, price re-negotiations;

Support on a growing number on formal and informal disputes in collaboration with the legal dispute resolution team;

Contributing to legal know-how, and improvement of contracting procedures, design of new structures and products to meet market developments. Sharing experience within the global LNG legal team through both informal and structured collegial interaction;

Collaboration with Ethics & Compliance team to help ensure effective implementation of the T&S and bp group compliance agenda;

Cooperating with and assisting other members of the T&S LNG Legal team, both locally and globally, and collaborating with other colleagues and subject matter experts within bp Legal and more broadly.

The successful candidate must be able to react quickly in time-sensitive and high-value transactions, resist “deal fever” pressure to cut corners, balance risks and rewards to enable appropriate business activity to proceed (knowing when to escalate difficult issues within Legal), and take care of multiple transactions simultaneously.



All accountabilities require confident application of outstanding legal skills, knowledge of law relevant to the LNG industry, and an ability to develop a network within the business and to influence business decisions.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Sound understanding of UK/US contract law.

Experience of client counselling and transactional work in an energy project or trading environment.

Commercial awareness and effective contribution to business results, including an ability to offer multiple solutions to address risk, and to develop a network within the business and influence business decisions.

Strong interpersonal, collaboration and communication skills, an ability to work with multiple contributors including colleagues and business counterparts, and effective management of resources.

Ability to advise in time-sensitive situations, and to advise on complex, high-value transactions while resisting “deal fever” pressure to cut corners.

Ability to balance risks and rewards to enable appropriate business activity to proceed (knowing when to escalate difficult issues within Legal), and deal with multiple transactions simultaneously.

Confident application of outstanding legal skills and knowledge of legal principles relevant to the distinctive features of the LNG industry.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in the international commodity trading space (primarily LNG and Gas, but also power, oil etc.), including master trading agreements and confirmations, long-term supply and off-take contracts, terminal capacity and throughput arrangements, scheduling and logistics, and energy disputes.

Experience in energy and infrastructure projects particularly LNG or gas related upstream / downstream projects.

Knowledge of relevant compliance law, including that related to competition, anti-corruption and anti-money-laundering.

Essential Education:

• Law qualification in a common law jurisdiction.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

