Counsel - Trinidad

Legal Group



Supporting the bp group strategy, bp Legal’s purpose is to deliver legal work which fuels bp’s ability to meet the world’s energy needs. The legal function supports bp in its purpose to reinvent energy for people and the planet and in its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. Legal’s primary role, as a trusted advisor, is support to bp in fostering legally compliant operations, mitigating risk, and incorporating legal analysis into business decision-making process and execution.The Trinidad legal counsel role will require close and trusted collaboration with colleagues in the Trinidad business and involves responsibility for coordinating and providing strategic and high quality advice and legal support to those individuals on licence bidding and negotiation, exploration, field development, Joint Operating Agreements, joint ventures, project work, Sales and Purchase agreements, commercial negotiations, disputes, compliance, decommissioning, M&A, farm-in/farm-out activity.The role will also require regular engagement with colleagues in the broader Legal Function throughout bp.About usOur purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of change and possibility we need new talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



Drafting, negotiating and providing advice on various forms of complex commercial transactions and documents that are part of the Trinidad business, including upstream licences, major procurement and construction contracts, purchase and sale agreements, joint venture agreements, power purchase agreements;

Working to mitigate risks relative to regulatory and statutory compliance;

Identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting various areas, recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such

Advising on compliance matters, collaborating closely with relevant specialists within bp Legal: the key compliance areas being: Anti Bribery and Corruption, Anti-trust, International Trade Regulations, Sanctions, Data Privacy, IP and Dispute Resolution; and identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas

LLB Degree and professional qualifications in a Common Law jurisdiction

Licensed attorney-at-law in good standing in Trinidad and Tobago

8-12 years of relevant post qualification experience in legal experience in a respected law firm or reputed in-house environment a wide range of legal situations involving corporate law, commercial transactions, dispute resolution and negotiations;

Strong technical legal skills combined with experience in the practice of energy law;

A proven record of commercial awareness and of leading or providing a high-quality and significant contribution to business strategy and delivery during transactions;

A team player with the ability to focus, direct and lead the efforts of internal and external legal and business resources to provide critical legal support to stakeholders;

Self-motivated, driven, open-minded, committed with a bias towards finding solutions and closing issues (not merely identifying problems), be innovative and be prepared to deliver robust and commercial advice;

Strong and effective interpersonal and communication skills (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback;

Well-developed emotional intelligence, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energized by a diverse organization, at all times seeking to maintain wellbeing within our organization;

Experience with commercial contract drafting and negotiation in the oil and gas sector, including joint venture arrangements and upstream licensing arrangements

Experience in industrial relations matters

Experience in dispute resolution

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Legal Practices, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.