Counsel, US HSSE & Refining

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!The US Health, Safety, Security, Environment(HSSE) & Refining team advises all US businesses (excluding bpx) on environmental, health and safety matters and also provides commercial support to bp’s US downstream assets, including refineries, terminals and pipelines. This includes providing regulatory support in the HSSE space regarding all US environmental regulations (CAA, CWA, RCRA, OSH Act, BSEE, etc.), as well as supporting the commercial agendas of the downstream businesses.The team also supports fuels regulation and fuels commercial issues, as well as certain aspects of our hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) business, including various aspects of the development of the Midwest hydrogen hub. The team handles regulatory and environmental litigation and supports incident management teams (IMTs) and business support teams (BSTs) during unforeseen incidents where needed, as well as supporting critical investigations of incidents, accidents and releases.The role and team are strategically critical for bp and its business in the US, with the range and diversity of the business activities on which the team advises growing as bp pursues its integrated low carbon ambitions and energy company strategy.



Job Description:

Be a trusted adviser to the bp US businesses by providing a wide range of legal advice and support according to the needs of the business, including:

HSSE support to the assets and assistance navigating the regulatory arena and responding to government and private party litigation regarding environmental, health and safety issues.

Support to investigations, assurance and other internal assessments.

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of complex transactions and related documents.

Identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the various businesses, recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such issues and risks.

Collaborating closely with others within bp Legal and other functions within bp generally to recommend and help the businesses implement appropriate mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting the business.

Strategic instruction, use and management of external counsel.

Advising on environmental and health and safety compliance matters, collaborating closely with relevant specialists within bp, including but not limited to the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Superfund, Occupational Safety and Health, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, and others.

Identifying and providing client training on legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.



Required Skills:

Minimum of [5] years practice, preferably in the HSSE space and/or energy industry.

JD Degree from an accredited U.S. law school.

A valid, active license to practice law in any state in the U.S.

Experience with HSSE issues in industrial settings, and the demonstrated ability to integrate HSSE and commercial risks.

Experience developing and implementing effective legal strategies and advising and influencing directly at the senior levels to handle complex matters in the fields covered by this team and interacting effectively with governmental and regulatory agencies.

Demonstrated capacity to apply sound and practical risk-based judgement to decision making, integrating a range of legal, commercial, technical, ethical and other considerations, and to work collaboratively and effectively with other lawyers, business leaders, compliance/assurance professionals and others.

Experience managing incident response, including directing investigations.

Experience with regulatory and civil litigation.

Experience identifying and implementing improvements in the identification and mitigation of legal risks.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with and influence clients across the business and senior management.

Ability to balance a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritize with materiality focus and react to changing business priorities.

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team in a global function.

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose different options and build consensus.

Show integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment.

Preferred Skills:

Undergraduate engineering degree a plus

Exceptional writing skills, with a focus on clear and concise writing to a business audience

Demonstrated curiosity and desire to learn new areas of the law

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to work with others (especially technical and engineering professionals), and emotional intelligence

