  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Counsel &#x2013; Trading &amp; Shipping, Eastern Hemisphere

Counsel &#x2013; Trading &amp; Shipping, Eastern Hemisphere

Counsel – Trading & Shipping, Eastern Hemisphere

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Legal Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146791BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’ s energy trading division, responsible for the physical and financial trading of oil, refined products, biofuels, gas, power and low carbon products. It is a friendly, exciting and dynamic organisation, and is bp’s face to the traded markets.

This role will provide a unique opportunity to support T&S’ diverse and exciting business, including growth areas such as low carbon solutions, biofuels, power and hydrogen, all key to bp’s corporate purpose to reimagine energy.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Advising T&S businesses on bespoke transaction structures, and drafting and negotiating transaction documentation for complex transactions such as financing and offtake arrangements.
  • Day to day trading support across different Asia Pacific and Middle East jurisdictions.
  • Advising on new projects and strategic initiatives including the expansion of the business in low carbon markets.
  • Working closely and establishing good working relationships with T&S legal colleagues in the other regions together with bp legal specialist teams and outside counsel.
  • Working confidently and effectively with business and functional stakeholders with minimal supervision, but with the judgement to promptly inform and work with the Managing Counsel on more complex and sensitive matters.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Pragmatic and able to work towards commercial and practical solutions.
  • Ability to prioritise conflicting demands, operate independently and effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills, and ability to communicate complex issues clearly and succinctly.
  • An ability to work internationally and navigate different legal regimes.
  • Proven track record as an effective team player.
  • Ability to build and maintain strong professional working relationships and promote networking, open communication and effective collaboration.
  • Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment.

Desirable criteria:
  • Experience in oil and gas commodity trading and understanding of the market dynamics and risks in the Asia Pacific region.
  • M&A experience in a top tier international law firm.
  • Knowledge of carbon markets.
  • Preference for Singapore, UK, Hong Kong or Australia qualified lawyers.
  • Significant post qualification experience in private practice and/or in-house.

