Counterparty Due Diligence Analyst

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Purpose

The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Analyst is responsible for ensuring CDD operations are conducted in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice in BP, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a detailed audit trail for all decisions and controlled document retention

Understand and operate the CDD process, to ensure accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with SLAs. Monitor assigned queues in the CDD tool and prioritise workload.

Monitor the continuous monitoring reports for new matches

Instigate follow-up reviews at frequencies determined by the risk rating for the counterparties or agents

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of rigor, or escalate – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Compile as appropriate and send CDD request forms to counterparties as required, as well as analysing subsequent responses and propose the appropriate risk level to be assigned.

Draft any mitigating actions to be sent to BP business requesters.

Understand and assist in operating the High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP)

Provide subject matter expertise for the CDD process to requestors to ensure that the appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

Participate in periodic reviews of the CDD or HRAGCP process with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & C, Legal, etc.

Ensure Compliance to CDD and Pre-Qualification policy and procedures.

Ensure counterparty data integrity in the systems is preserved and enhanced in line with CDD policy and procedures.

Any other duties as assigned by management from time to time.

Ensure all information are stored securely in accordance with the requirements of the CDD process ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

Align with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA.

5+ years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Significant experience of people management and handling medium scale operations

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Strong partner relationship leadership skills

Proactive and multifaceted approach

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



